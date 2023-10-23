Fellow tennis players including Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Christopher Eubanks, and Denis Shapovalov tipped their hat to Ben Shelton as the American lifted his first ATP tour-level title in Tokyo.

Ben Shelton, who is having a spectacular hardcourt season, continued his rich vein of form in Tokyo. With victories over Taro Daniel, Jordan Thompson, Tommy Paul, and Marcos Giron, he reached his maiden tour-level final at the ATP 500 event. The American clinched his first-ever tour-level title in the summit clash on Sunday, October 22, outclassing Russia’s Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1.

It is worth noting that 2023 is Ben Shelton’s first full season on tour. The 21-year-old turned pro in August last year, following his impressive win over Casper Ruud at the Cincinnati Masters. In the 2022 season, he also featured in six Challenger-level finals, winning three of those in Charlottesville, Knoxville, and Champaign in October-November.

Shelton has since witnessed a meteoric rise on the ATP circuit. His first title win was thus celebrated by his colleagues, including Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Christopher Eubanks, and Denis Shapovalov.

“You’re a different breed,” compatriot Christopher Eubanks wrote on his Instagram story.

“My guy… Just the beginning,” compatriot and doubles partner Mackenzie McDonald said.

“This man didn’t come to play,” rising French player Arthur Fils remarked.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov:

"We have been working very hard" – Ben Shelton recognizes his and his team’s efforts after the 2023 Japan Open win in Tokyo

Ben Shelton’s debut season on tour has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The 21-year-old kicked off his campaign with a spectacular Grand Slam breakthrough, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals in his first attempt.

He, however, experienced a rough patch after that. Having never contested a match on the grass courts and claycourts, the American struggled to string two wins together.

Ben Shelton turned the corner in front of his home crowd at the US Open. He did one better than his feat in Melbourne by reaching his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal.

The 21-year-old has since produced desirable results, leading Team World to victory at the Laver Cup and advancing to his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the Shanghai Masters, with victory over World No. 4 Jannik Sinner.

Following his Japan Open victory, Shelton recognized his team’s efforts. He expressed that he kept his nose to the grindstone, taking inspiration from the top players.

“We have been working very hard from the beginning to build my game and be able to win titles on the ATP circuit. It's something we've been pursuing. You look at the big champions, and they're able to maintain the level every week, not just make it to the semi-finals," Ben Shelton said during his victory speech in Tokyo. "I'm not saying that I'm anything close to them, but it's very special to have been able to maintain the level in the five matches here in Tokyo and win the title.”

Shelton, who has now assumed a new career-high ranking of World No. 15, will next take on Jannik Sinner in the opening round of the ATP 500 in Vienna.

“I was really looking forward to this time of year. I think it's a great opportunity for me. At the beginning of the season, I lost at the beginning of the weeks, so I haven't played many games. I feel fresh physically. Now looking forward to returning to Europe and finishing the indoor tour strong," Shelton said.