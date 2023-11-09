Jannik Sinner pulled out of his last tournament, the Paris Masters, after being put on schedule only a few hours after he had completed a late-night marathon against Mackenzie McDonald.

The top-ranked Italian's decision to hand his opponent a walkover once again put the scheduling under scrutiny, with many observers noting the pressure being put on players to perform day in and day out.

Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' ex-coach, for one, was not impressed by Paris Masters' scheduling, criticizing the tournament organizers for putting Sinner on schedule the day after his night session match.

"I mean that was amazing I couldn't believe how many people were still there at 2.30 am 2.45 am coming to watch the match," she said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

"But you expect a player to come back that same day and play a match when he has an ATP finals in a week in Turin in his home country?"

The former doubles No. 1 player said it was nice to see fans staying till late to watch the tennis at the Paris Masters. But he also acknowledged that players were unlikely to put themselves at risk of injuries by playing on back-to-back days, especially with another big event lined up in a week as was the case for Sinner.

"Jannik Sinner ain't putting himself at risk so you you f**ked yourself by having terrible schedule you lost one of your best players," she added.

"What are they doing for player experience?' - Serena Williams' ex-coach after Jannik Sinner's Paris Masters walk-over

Jannik Sinner will be playing at the ATP Finals in Turin next week.

Rennae Stubbs also called into questioning Paris Masters' decision to have six singles matches played on one court, dubbing it a "terrible" scheduling choice.

The American noted that on a slow, indoor court, matches can easily last up to three hours as players engage in longer, more grueling rallies.

"What are you doing scheduling six matches on one court," Rennae Stubbs said.

"I know it's terrible when it's a medium slow court clearly or at best medium and these guys are playing 50 ball rallies they're lasting three hours because they don't have wind and rain to deal with."

Circling back to Jannik Sinner, Stubbs said the tournament was not doing anything to optimize the player experience if they asked them to step back out on the court a day after a 3am finish.

"Jannik Sinner finishes a match at 10 pm to 3 am in the morning, doesn't get to bed till probably five-ish and doesn't come back and play that same day are you f***ing out of your mind? What are they doing to optimize the player experience, to optimize the fan experience."