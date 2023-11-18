"You know nothing about Jannik Sinner" - Serena Williams' ex-coach defends Italian after debate over tanking Novak Djokovic's ATP Finals SF entry

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has defended Jannik Sinner following arguments regarding whether he should have tanked his match in the 2023 ATP Finals to deprive Novak Djokovic of a semifinal berth.

Despite winning his last group stage match against Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-1, Djokovic's semifinal fate was to be determined by the conclusion of Rune's match with Jannik Sinner.

If Sinner, who had already advanced to the semifinals earlier, had won, the Serb would have easily advanced to the last four. Meanwhile, if Rune had won, he would have advanced to the knockout stage, eliminating the 36-year-old.

The home favorite, however, defeated his Danish opponent with a tight 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 score on November 16, clearing Djokovic's path to the semifinals. It's worth noting that Sinner is also the first Italian ever to reach the last four of the ATP Finals.

Before the match, renowned journalist Ben Rothenberg took to X (formerly Twitter) and created a poll in which users voted on whether Jannik Sinner would tank against Holger Rune. Take a look at it below:

Rennae Stubbs then replied to the post, writing:

"No one with integrity, would EVER lose a match 2 make it “easier” (in your [eyes] to win the tourney & 2 suggest it is ridiculous on ur part. U try & win every match. It’s worth more to u monetarily & even more so, ultimate respect from ur peers! @janniksin is that guy esp in Italy!"

The former doubles specialist defended Jannik Sinner further after a user indicated that it would have been simpler for the Italian to win the title if he had lost to Holger Rune and sent defending champion Novak Djokovic home. Stubbs wrote:

"This proves u know nothing about sports or him as a person or player. UR job as a pro tennis player is to WIN every match u can! Especially when u had NEVER beaten ur opponent! So u think he wants to play Rune in a qtr or semi of a slam going forward knowing hes never beaten him?"

Jannik Sinner will face Daniil Medvedev in ATP Finals SF

Jannik Sinner pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

The 2023 ATP Finals' first semifinal match will pit Jannik Sinner against former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on November 18. The two have met eight times on the tour so far, with the Russian holding a 6-2 head-to-head advantage.

Medvedev began his campaign in the year-end championship with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over compatriot Andrey Rublev. He then faced Alexander Zverev, whom he overcame 7-6(7), 6-4, before falling to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4 in his last Red Group encounter.

Meanwhile, Sinner has gone unbeaten in his Green Group matches in front of his home crowd in Turin, Italy. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in his opener before beating Novak Djokovic in a three-set thriller 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2). His last group stage win came against Holger Rune with a score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

