"You know you’ve said something crazy when you’ve got Nick Kyrgios defending women's tennis" - Tennis fans amazed as Aussie stands up for Iga Swiatek

Nick Kyrgios' defense of Iga Swiatek following a commentator's criticism of the Pole's impact on women's tennis, has drawn surprised reactions from tennis fans.

Former player turned commentator Jimmy Arias recently denounced Swiatek as not being great for women's tennis. He expressed his belief that the World No. 1's habit of wearing her hat low during matches hinders the audience's ability to connect with her personality as it conceals her eyes and face.

"I don’t think she’s been great for women’s tennis because she wears her hat so low that you can’t even see her face or eyes during the match, so you don’t get a connection as much as you could… I want to see her personality," he said.

Kyrgios criticized Arias' assessment, categorizing it as yet another "horrible take."

"Another horrible take," Kyrgios tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Tennis was were stunned by Kyrgios' uncharacteristic support for Iga Swiatek, considering the Australian's history of ridiculing women's tennis.

In June, the 28-year-old came under fire for mocking Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs. This was after Stubbs ajudged the women's matches to be superior to the men's at the 2023 French Open.

A fan expressed amazement at Kyrgios' defense of women's tennis.

"You know you've said something crazy when you've got KYRGIOS defending WOMEN'S tennis against you," a fan commented.

lena @shipvillaneve twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st… you know you’ve said something crazy when you’ve got KYRGIOS defending WOMENS tennis against you

Another fan stated that this was the first time they found themselves in agreement with the Australian.

"First time I agree with Nick," another fan chimed in.

A user joked that the end of the world must be near for Kyrgios to share his support for Swiatek.

"It must be the end of the world," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Anna Bäckström @AnnaBckstrm4 @NickKyrgios @TheTennisLetter Maybe 1st time i agree with u Nicholas: get healthy & wear your hat onor outside the court as u wish 🧢

TennisAlt @tennisalt @NickKyrgios @TheTennisLetter Wow finally a good take from Nick

av @avxrmfc twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st… Well, it’s an odd situation when the person you don’t like makes a great point

Iga Swiatek to team up Hubert Hurkacz for doubles at 2024 Paris Olympics

Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek at the 2023 United Cup

During a Q&A session with fans on social media, Hubert Hurkacz revealed that he will be teaming up with Iga Swiatek for mixed doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The quadrennial event is scheduled to be held between July 26 and August 11.

"Yes, we will play Olympics mixed doubles with Iga!" Hurkacz tweeted.

The pair previously teamed up for mixed doubles at the inaugural United Cup in January. They led their team to the semifinals but were ultimately defeated by the American contingent, featuring Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, among others.

With the Olympic tennis matches set to be held at Roland Garros, three-time French Open champion Swiatek will fancy her chances of nabbing gold in the singles category. The Pole was defeated by Spain's Paula Badosa in the second round of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.