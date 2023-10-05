“You need women to understand the world according to women" - Andy Murray's mother Judy on the need for sports to have greater female representation

Andy Murray's mother Judy has spoken about the need for sports to have more women across all levels.

Judy grew up playing tennis in the summer and badminton in the winter and decided against becoming a professional player after as she was both homesick and robbed in Barcelona.

She soon transitioned into coaching and started out by training both her sons, Andy and Jamie, in their formative years. She has also coached other players, both at regional and national levels, and even served as the captain for the British Fed Cup team.

Judy recently ventured into the world of writing and released her debut novel, The Wildcard, earlier this year. She said that the reason for doing it was in part to talk about the need for more women in the sporting spheres.

“I think that really came to light with the situation with the US gymnastics team and the team doctor. It wasn’t until many years later, after all the abuse that happened that they felt experienced and strong enough to speak out about it. But you know that there had been a cover up at the top,” she said (via The Courier).

“So you need female doctors and physios and fitness trainers and psychologists. You need women there to understand the world according to women, because it’s different from the world according to men,” Judy added.

‘‘I’m in the last third of my life’’ - Andy Murray's mother Judy on becoming a writer at the age of 64

Judy Murray at the opening of the Newlands Park Community Tennis Centre in Glasgow, Scotland.

Despite being 64 years old, Judy Murray has tried her hand at writing as she believes in following her dreams irrespective of age or circumstances.

Her book, The Wildcard, speaks a little about her work to increase community-level tennis services across Great Britain, including her fight to build her own tennis center outside Dunblane in central Scotland.

“I think I’m influenced by the fact that I am over 60 and I’m in what Jane Fonda calls the last third of my life. There are still things that I want to achieve. But also, it’s time for me now,” she said.

“I’ve given a lot of time to my sport, 35 years. And now it’s time for the next generation to step up and show some leadership skills. They can perhaps do some of the things that I was doing. And maybe just leave me to my golf course!” Judy added.