"You need to work on your footwork" - Donna Vekic pokes fun at Victoria Azarenka's practice session in Brisbane

Donna Vekic has jokingly suggested that Victoria Azarenka needs to improve her footwork ahead of the 2024 Brisbane International.

Azarenka, currently ranked No. 22 in the world, had a mixed season in 2023, reaching the quarterfinals at Adelaide International 1 and the Guadalajara Open. She also made a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open but suffered early exits at the French Open (1R) and the US Open (2R).

Additionally, the Belarusian also reached the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships, eventually losing to Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina in three sets.

Vekic, ranked No. 23, also had a decent season in 2023, winning her fourth WTA title at the Monterrey Open and reaching her second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. The 27-year-old also made the final at the Berlin Open, eventually losing to Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Azarenka recently shared a few clips of her on Instagram during a practice session at the Pat Rafter Arena, on Thursday, December 28, where the 2024 Brisbane International will be held. In the clips, she can be seen showing off her forehand and backhand drills.

"Practice 🎾 @brisbaneinternational," Victoria wrote.

Vekic, currently in Sydney for the 2024 United Cup, a mixed-gender team event, took a friendly dig at Azarenka's footwork. She commented -

"I think you need to work on your footwork 🤣"

Donna Vekic on Instagram

A look at Victoria Azarenka and Donna Vekic's head-to-head record

Victoria Azarenka (L) and Donna Vekic (R)

Victoria Azarenka and Donna Vekic have faced each other four times throughout their careers, exclusively on hardcourts. Vekic holds the advantage with three victories and one defeat, while Azarenka boasts a more illustrious career, with 21 singles titles, including two Grand Slam triumphs at the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open.

They first met in the second round of the 2019 San Jose Open, where Vekic triumphed in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. She reached the last four, where she lost to the current World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The next week, they played again in the second round of the Cincinnati Open, where Vekic won in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5.

The third encounter was at the 2020 Western & Southern Open, which was relocated to New York because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Azarenka turned the tables and won, 6-2, 6-3. She also claimed the title after receiving a walkover from Naomi Osaka in the final.

Their most recent clash was at the 2023 Cincinnati Open second round, where the Croat came out on top in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.