Novak Djokovic has been nominated for the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award. The announcement, made on Monday, February 26, stirred up excitement among tennis fans around the globe.

Djokovic's exploits in 2023 landed him a spot on the prestigious list alongside Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, Noah Lyles and Mondo Duplantis. The Serb won seven titles last year, including three Grand Slams and two Masters 1000s. He also finished the year as the World No. 1 for a record eighth time.

Djokovic, who has previously won the award four times in 2012, 2015 2016, and 2019, is eying a historic fifth win. If successful, he will equal his arch-rival Roger Federer's record for the most times a tennis player has received this honor. The results will be announced on April 22 in Madrid.

Iga Swiatek stands at the forefront of women's tennis in Laureus as she has been nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year alongside Aitana Bonmati, Shericka Jackson, Faith Kipyegon, Mikaela Shiffrin and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff and Marketa Vondrousova are in contention for the Breakthrough and Comeback categories, respectively.

Tennis fans are buzzing on X (formerly Twitter) about Novak Djokovic's nomination. One user recalled how Djokovic was overlooked in 2021 while Rafael Nadal won, despite the Serb's achievements being more significant by the numbers.

"There can only be ONE winner if we're being serious! Three Grand Slam titles, four Finals + ATP Finals title and two Masters titles with one possibly being the best Bo3 match ever. You did him dirty in 2021, don't make the same mistake again #NoleFam," the user wrote.

"I mean, 3 slams out of 4 and final of the fourth one, records of slams, records of masters in 2023 - no doubt that is nominated for the Laureus World Sporstman of the year - & should be the clear winner!!"

"Cant even lie novak is clear give the old man his flowers."

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to his Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2024 nomination

Novak Djokovic pictured with his wife

Novak Djokovic's nomination for the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award has elicited a touching response from his wife, Jelena, who shared her feelings on her Instagram Stories.

"Wooooooo. What a company 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙏🏻," she wrote.

Jelena via Instagram Stories

Djokovic also expressed his gratitude to be a part of a "special" group and extended his congratulations to his fellow nominees.

"It’s an honor to be nominated for Laureus 2024 World Sportsman of the Year," the 24-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

"A special group to be a part of, congratulations to my fellow nominees @erling.haaland @mondo_duplantis @nojo18 @maxverstappen1 @leomessi #Laureus24," he added.

