"You were right Daniil Medvedev" - Liam Broady proves Russian's prophecy correct as he ascends to the Top 100 for the first time

Liam Broady recently recalled Daniil Medvedev's words as he proved the Russian's prophecy correct by breaking into the Top 100 of the world rankings for the first time in his career.

Broady is not a household name in tennis, but he has been working hard to make his mark in the sport. The 29-year-old from Stockport, England, turned professional in 2014. He won 23 ITF and two ATP Challenger titles and reached the third round of the Wimbledon Championships twice, but had never cracked the Top 100 until this week.

On Sunday, September 24, Frenchman Constant Lestienne beat Broady 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Saint-Tropez Challenger. However, the Brit climbed to a career-high ranking of No. 93 in the world.

Ecstatic about his achievement, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his joy with his fans and followers. The 29-year-old shared a video of a memorable moment from earlier this year when he faced Medvedev in the first round of the Doha Open.

Broady lost the match 4-6, 3-6 but received a warm handshake and words of encouragement from Medvedev at the net. The Russian star told him:

“Carry on like this, top 100 for sure bro.”

Broady shared the video and captioned it:

“'Carry on the like, top 100 for sure bro.' you were right @DaniilMedwed."

Daniil Medvedev to face Tommy Paul in China Open R1

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 China Open

Daniil Medvedev will face Tommy Paul in the first round of the 2023 China Open on Thursday, September 28.

Medvedev is looking to continue his impressive form after reaching the final of the US Open earlier this month, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets. The Russian has won five titles this year, including two ATP Masters 1000 events in Miami and Rome.

In the New York Major, Paul lost to Ben Shelton in four sets in the fourth round. The American has had a breakthrough season, reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at the Australian Open and climbing to a career-high ranking of World No. 13.

This will be the second meeting between Medvedev and Paul on the ATP Tour, with the former winning their second-round encounter in a four-set thriller at the 2021 French Open. Both players have similar playing styles, relying on their powerful serves and groundstrokes to dictate the rallies.

However, Daniil Medvedev has more experience and consistency at this level, having won 20 ATP titles, including a Grand Slam (2021 US Open). Tommy Paul, meanwhile, has only one ATP title to his name so far.

The winner of this match will advance to the second round, where they will face either Alex de Minaur or Andy Murray.