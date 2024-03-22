"You speak about Novak Djokovic all day"; "Two most unlikeable people on tour" - Nick Kyrgios announcing his upcoming interview with Serb irks fans

Nick Kyrgios recently disclosed that he will soon sit down for a tell-all interview with Novak Djokovic for his 'GOOD TROUBLE' video podcast series which he created in collaboration with Naomi Osaka's media company Hana Kuma. This development, however, hasn't been received well by the tennis community.

Kyrgios has been out of action since last June due to a right wrist injury. The Aussie missed this year's Australian Open as he was still rehabilitating his wrist after surgery. During his downtime from tennis, kept himself busy with media duties and social media activities.

Earlier on Friday (March 21), Nick Kyrgio left fans in suspense by declaring that he had an announcement to make. The following day, he revealed to his social media followers that he had landed an interview with his foe-turned-friend and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. He also teased his return to on-court practice in the same message.

Kyrgios wrote:

"Next guest on Good Trouble - Novak Djokovic. Tennis footage - Tuesday next week! BACK ON COURT!"

The 28-year-old finding an opportunity to interview the Serb disappointed a large section of the tennis community on X (formerly Twitter). One fan claimed he was better off focusing on his career than appeasing the 24-time Major winner.

"Is that it? Is that the announcement? You speak about Djokovic every day and your job is to play tennis... so?" they wrote.

Another suggested that they were not interested in listening to "two of the most unlikeable people on the ATP Tour."

"@NickKyrgios Yesss!! Two of the most unlikeable people on tour sit down to talk about themselves," they wrote.

One account, meanwhile, disapproved of Djokovic's interactions with Kyrgios, as the latter previously didn't miss a step when it came to criticizing the Serb before they made amends in 2022.

"It's obviously up to Novak to do what he pleases but it continues to be dystopian how he's increasingly warming up to someone who as insulted him both as a person and as a tennis player for so many years, and who was also encouraged to keep doing so by the media," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Nick Kyrgios leads Novak Djokovic by a margin of 2-1 in head-to-head meetings

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022 trophy ceremony

Nick Kyrgios has defeated the Serb in two of their three career meetings on the ATP Tour.

Kyrgios started off his rivalry with Djokovic in fine fashion, beating him 7-6(9), 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Acapulco Open. He repeated his straight-sets beatdown on the then-World No. 2 at the Indian Wells Masters a few days later, coming out on top by a scoreline of 6-4, 7-6(3).

The two didn't meet again on the main tour for the next five years, during which the former World No. 13 made several comments condescending to Novak Djokovic. Nick Kyrgios eventually came around, warming up to the Serb in early 2022. That, however, didn't stop Djokovic from emerging victorious against the Aussie in Wimbledon 2022, winning the title clash 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

