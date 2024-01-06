"You will be great" - Martina Navratilova backs former Capitol police officer Harry Dunn's bid for Congress to stop Donald Trump's 'Maga extremists'

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her support for Harry Dunn, a former Capitol police officer who is running for Congress in Maryland.

Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 59 Major titles in total, is known for her outspokenness and activism on various issues, including LGBT rights, animal welfare, and democracy. She has been a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump and his supporters.

Dunn served as a Capitol police officer for 15 years. He was among the officers who defended the Capitol from the violent mob of Trump supporters who stormed the building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Dunn, who is Black, testified that he and his fellow officers faced racial slurs, physical assaults, and threats from the rioters.

In 2023, President Joe Biden awarded Dunn the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian honor in the United States, for his courage and service in protecting the Capitol. That is why he decided to run for Congress in Maryland’s third district, which is currently represented by Democrat John Sarbanes, who has not announced whether he will seek re-election in 2024.

Dunn posted his announcement video on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, January 5, in which he recounts his experience of defending the Capitol from the violent mob that stormed it on January 6, 2021.

Dunn left the police force a few weeks ago to pursue his political aspirations and said that he wanted to stop Trump and his "MAGA extremists" from undermining democracy.

"On January 6th, I defended our democracy from insurrectionists as a Capitol Police Officer. After, President Biden honored me with the Presidential Citizens Medal. Today, I’m running for Congress to stop Trump’s MAGA extremists & ensure it never happens again," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Navratilova shared Dunn’s video and endorsed his bid for Congress.

"Go for it Harry! You will be great :)" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova reacts to Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to rule out Donald Trump from 2024 election

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling to disqualify Donald Trump from the state's presidential ballot, citing his role in the 2021 US Capitol riot.

This is the first time in US history that a presidential contender has been disqualified from office under a constitutional clause that prohibits those who participated in "insurrection or rebellion" (via Washington Post).

The 18-time Grand Slam champion shared her thoughts on the ruling on X.

"Holy cr*p!!!!! Now what?" Martina Navratilova wrote.