Taylor Townsend recently withdrew from not only this week's China Open, but subsequent WTA Tour events in the country as well, if incoming reports are anything to go by. This new development has irked the majority of the tennis community, as her comments about Chinese delicacies and the fallout from it are still fresh in their minds.Townsend attracted controversy ahead of USA's quarterfinal outing at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Shenzhen last week after passing judgment on the Chinese dishes comprising sea cucumber and bullfrogs during a team dinner. The American's comments were subsequently branded as racist by many tennis fans, prompting her to come out with an apology.Things further went south after the above row, though, as Taylor Townsend received some jeers from the Shenzhen crowd during her doubles match at the BJK Cup. According to a newly surfaced report online, the doubles World No. 1 has now withdrawn from the China Open citing an ankle injury, and will also likely sit out of the Wuhan Open and Ningbo Open.The tennis community on X (formerly Twitter) are at great odds with the 29-year-old's move, with one fan claiming that she has &quot;zero accountability&quot; for her transgressions against China.&quot;Zero responsibility, zero accountability. She chose the coward's road, too scared to face the Chinese fans she mocked. That apology is sounding very hollow right now,&quot; the fan wrote on X.Another fan, meanwhile, called out Townsend's apparent double standards as she is not opposed to playing at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The American endorsed the year-end championships in the Middle-Eastern country last year despite its infamy for human rights violations.&quot;Townsend withdrew from all tournaments in China so she can spend more time in Saudi Arabia,&quot; one fan wrote in criticism of the American.A few others were even more jarring—while one insisted that Taylor Townsend &quot;can't handle the heat&quot; outside USA, another accused her of faking her &quot;Lmfaoooo. Can’t handle the heat outside America,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;I knew her ankle injury is 100% fake,&quot; another alleged.The possibility of the 29-year-old being scared of negative reception from Chinese tennis fans was also not lost on a few X members.&quot;She's afraid getting booed lol,&quot; one fan joked.&quot;Cowards always run,&quot; another insinuated.Taylor Townsend on her comments about Chinese food: &quot;There's no excuse&quot;Taylor Townsend has had a few eventful weeks lately, to say the least | Image Source: GettyFollowing backlash for her insensitive comments about several dishes famous in China, Taylor Townsend took to her Instagram handle to issue an apology in a reel. The 29-year-old maintained that &quot;experiencing cultural differences&quot; was one of the perks of her &quot;privilege&quot; as a top tennis player.&quot;I understand that I am so privileged, as a professional athlete, to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do,&quot; Taylor Townsend said in an Instagram reel last week. &quot;There’s no excuse, there are no words. For me, I just have to be better.&quot;The American has enjoyed a late career surge in 2025, having risen to the doubles World No. 1 position by virtue of her title run at the Australian Open and a runner-up finish at the US Open with regular partner Katerina Siniakova.