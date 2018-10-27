×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Nishikori beats Kukushkin in Vienna for 3rd final of season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    27 Oct 2018, 20:43 IST
AP Image

VIENNA (AP) — Kei Nishikori reached his third final of the season on Saturday after beating Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-3 at the Erste Bank Open.

The 11th-ranked Nishikori is after his 12th career title but first since winning in Memphis in February 2016. He has lost eight straight finals since.

His opponent Sunday will be either Kevin Anderson or Fernando Verdasco, who played the second semifinal later Saturday.

Currently in ninth place in the race for the ATP Finals, a win would move Nishikori closer to a starting berth for the eight-man event in London next month.

Nishikori held serve throughout against Kukushkin, who came through qualifying. He used his first break point to close out the first set before running into a 3-0 lead in the second.

Associated Press
NEWS
Mikhail Kukushkin achieves rare feat in 2018 ATP 500...
RELATED STORY
Vienna Open 2018 Day 3: List of seeds in action
RELATED STORY
Nishikori denies Thiem to boost Finals hopes, Federer...
RELATED STORY
Home comforts for Thiem and Federer
RELATED STORY
Cilic cops another blow in Basel, Zverev eases through
RELATED STORY
2018 Shanghai Masters, Day 3: Federer and Nishikori...
RELATED STORY
Vienna Open: The 3 components of Marton Fucsovics'...
RELATED STORY
Nadal comes through tough Kukushkin test
RELATED STORY
3 ways in which Felix Auger-Aliassime's playing style...
RELATED STORY
Medvedev shocks Nishikori in Tokyo final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us