×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nishikori, Dimitrov set to meet in Brisbane quarterfinals

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    02 Jan 2019, 10:15 IST
AP Image

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Kei Nishikori and Grigor Dimitrov had straight-sets wins Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals at the Brisbane International, where they'll meet in a rematch of the 2017 final.

Second-seeded Nishikori broke at love in the 11th game to seize momentum in a 7-5, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla in the second round, his season-opening match after earning a first-round bye in Brisbane.

Sixth-seeded Dimitrov, who beat Nishikori in the 2017 final here, had to withstand a late comeback from local favorite John Millman before winning 6-3, 6-4. He had three points for a 5-1 lead in the second set but was broken as Millman went on a roll before fading late.

"I was two breaks up and then all a sudden it was 4-all and he was up 40-15," Dimitrov said, explaining the lapse he had before regaining control at the Pat Rafter Arena. "It was a great match. I feel positive from it. My movement went really well."

Third-seeded Kyle Edmund had an upset 7-6 (6), 6-4 loss to Japanese qualifier Yasutaka Uchiyama in the second round.

Anastasija Sevastova set up a women's quarterfinal match against U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka when she beat Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0.

Associated Press
NEWS
Dimitrov up and running in Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Brisbane International 2019: Men's Preview and draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Murray advances in Brisbane in latest comeback from injury
RELATED STORY
Andre Agassi to work with Grigor Dimitrov in the build-up...
RELATED STORY
Federer and Djokovic reach Paris Masters quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Top 5 men's tennis matches of 2018
RELATED STORY
Paris Masters 2018, Day 4: Novak Djokovic sets a personal...
RELATED STORY
Medvedev defeats Nishikori to win Japan Open title
RELATED STORY
Nishikori and Anderson set for Vienna tussle
RELATED STORY
Murray wins on return in Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us