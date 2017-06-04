Nishikori thankful for rain as he avoids French Open upset

Kei Nishikori rallied to rescue victory over world number 67 Chung Hyeon at the French Open.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 18:28 IST

Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Kei Nishikori hailed the impact of a rain interruption after he scraped past Chung Hyeon to reach the French Open fourth round.

Having claimed the opening two sets on Saturday, Nishikori lost the third and was 3-0 down in the fourth when adverse weather conditions forced the players off.

World number 67 Chung levelled matters emphatically when he completed a fourth-set bagel upon the resumption of play on Sunday, setting up an enthralling decider.

However, Nishikori recovered to rescue the win - a Chung double fault ultimately handing the eighth seed victory.

"I think the rain helped me a lot," he said. "I was really down in the fourth set and mentally I wasn't ready.

"I knew I had to change something to beat him today, so I think I made some adjustments to make it a little better than yesterday.

"Mentally I was a little more fresh and physically, too.

"[I had] a little more energy in my legs. That helped me a lot."

Chung was keen to take the positives after coming close to a major scalp on his first appearance in the third round of a major.

"It's been a great experience in Paris," he commented. "I made the third round for the first time in a grand slam.

"Maybe I have more experience and I have to enjoy.

"I'm looking forward to another grand slam."

Nishikori plays Fernando Verdasco in the next round.