Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Nishioka and Herbert to meet in unlikely Shenzhen final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:18 IST
YoshihitoNishiokacropped
Shenzhen Open finalist Yoshihito Nishioka

Qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka upset Fernando Verdasco to reach the first ATP final of his career and Pierre-Hugues Herbert saved two match points against Alex de Minaur to keep his Shenzhen Open title hopes alive.

Nishioka, ranked 171st in the world, rallied from a set down to beat fifth seed Verdasco 1-6 6-3 7-6 (7-5) on Saturday.

Experienced Spaniard Verdasco dominated the first set, but was left stunned after Nishioka came storming back to set up an unlikely Sunday showdown.

Verdasco lost only seven points on serve in a one-sided opening set before the 22-year-old Japanese outsider warmed to the task, breaking twice in the second set and claiming the only mini-break of a final-set tie-break to go through.

The unheralded Nishioka, who lost in the first round of a Challenger Tour event in Chinese Taipei last week, gained sweet revenge for being beaten by Verdasco in the first round of the French Open.

Herbert was crowned doubles champion in his homeland at Roland Garros in June and he could claim a maiden singles title this weekend following a 7-5 2-6 7-6 (10-8) defeat of Australian De Minaur.

De Minaur had two chances to reach the final in a deciding breaker, but Herbert hung in there and saw off the seventh seed.

The unseeded Herbert will play in only his second ATP singles final, three years after he was defeated by Kevin Anderson in the Winston-Salem Open decider.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tsitsipas' struggles continue in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Murray comes unstuck against Verdasco, Fognini through in...
RELATED STORY
Tomic wins first Tour-level match since Wimbledon in Chengdu
RELATED STORY
Murray makes winning start in Shenzhen
RELATED STORY
Fabulous Federer outclasses Nishioka at US Open
RELATED STORY
Doubles partners Potapova and Gasparyan to meet in...
RELATED STORY
Murray earns best win of comeback by downing Goffin in...
RELATED STORY
US Open taking me for fool – Herbert hits back after...
RELATED STORY
French pair Mahut-Herbert wins French Open men's doubles
RELATED STORY
Unseeded Zverev and Lacko to meet in Eastbourne final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us