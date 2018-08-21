Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
No. 1 Halep withdraws from final tune-up for US Open

Associated Press
21 Aug 2018
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Top-ranked Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Connecticut Open, citing a sore right Achilles tendon.

The Romanian was scheduled to play Tuesday in New Haven, but says in a statement her Achilles is sore from "two weeks of many matches and I need to recover in time for the U.S. Open."

Halep won the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Aug. 12 and advanced to the finals in Cincinnati, losing in three sets Sunday to Kiki Bertens at the Western & Southern Open.

The New Haven tournament also lost American CoCo Vandeweghe to injury. She withdrew Sunday with a sore right ankle while leading in the third set of her first-round match with Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia.

Fourth seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic lost Monday to Ekatereina Makarova of Russia 6-1, 6-3.

Injured Halep withdraws from Connecticut Open
