×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

No 'breathtaking tennis' in Djokovic's win against Zverev

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14 Nov 2018, 22:24 IST
DjokovicZverev - cropped
Novak Djokovic (L) and Alexander Zverev (R)

Novak Djokovic did not think there was any "breathtaking tennis" in his 6-4 6-1 triumph over Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals.

The Serbian staved off two break points at 4-4 in a closely contested opening set, but a costly double fault on set point from Zverev gave the world number one the initiative.

Third seed Zverev only won one more game as he committed numerous unforced errors and Djokovic closed out the match inside 67 minutes, moving to the brink of an eighth appearance in the semi-finals.

"I don't think it was breathtaking tennis to be honest from both of us but a win is win," said the 14-time grand slam champion in an on-court interview.

"I thought I played well from midway through the second set, I started to swing through the ball but I haven't served that great.

"He obviously made a lot of unforced errors that allowed me to win, probably easier than expected. Especially in the second set he wasn't close to his best."

Djokovic displayed his typically brilliant defence to keep points alive, with his flexibility leading to his interviewer Annabel Croft calling him Mr Bendy.

With a chuckle, he replied: "Mr Bendy? That's a first!

"I've been called different names for the flexibility. I'm obviously relying on it a lot ever since I was a boy, starting to play tennis and I was skiing a lot in those days and playing different sports.

"I was fortunate to be around people who emphasised the importance of stretching for the longevity of the career. It's paying off right now!"

Omnisport
NEWS
Tennis: 5 great players who never won Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
The Big Four's Dominance in Tennis
RELATED STORY
Nadal, Djokovic and Zverev win through in Toronto
RELATED STORY
Laver Cup, a delectable blend of team spirit and high...
RELATED STORY
Lendl can show me what it takes to win slams - Zverev
RELATED STORY
Zverev beats Cilic in error-strewn London battle
RELATED STORY
Zverev retains title in Washington
RELATED STORY
Zverev crashes out in Beijing
RELATED STORY
Djokovic battles as Zverev, Cilic cruise in New York
RELATED STORY
5 youngest French Open Champions in Men's tennis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us