No problems for Murray and Nadal but Pouille bows out

The seeds were largely untroubled on day three at Wimbledon with Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal leading the way, but Lucas Pouille is out.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 02:50 IST

Andy Murray

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal looked in impressive form on their second outing on the Wimbledon grass courts on Wednesday, but Lucas Pouille was a surprise casualty.

Defending champion Murray had been plagued by a hip problem in the run-up to the grand slam and did not look 100 per cent comfortable in his opening-round win over Alexander Bublik.

Those concerns appear to have passed, though, after a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Dustin Brown, the German bringing his entertaining style to Centre Court but it was not enough to oust Murray.

Nadal also looked in fine fettle as he moved past Donald Young in straight sets 6-4 6-2 7-5, the Spaniard showing no signs of trouble in adapting to the grass having dominated the clay-court season this year.

Fellow seeds Marin Cilic, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Kei Nishikori, Gilles Muller, Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson and Karen Khachanov also enjoyed victories on day three.

But last year's quarter-finalist Pouille is out, the Frenchman beaten in four sets by Jerzy Janowicz on Court Three.

POUILLE OUSTED BY IMPRESSIVE JANOWICZ

Pouille had looked a good bet to go deep at Wimbledon after lifting the title in Stuttgart ahead of the championships, however it has not gone to plan.

He was made to come from a set down to beat Malek Jaziri in round one but Janowicz was not in such a generous mood as the Pole recorded a 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-1 win.

There was little between the pair in the opening three sets but having got back into the match Pouille capitulated in the fourth.

Janowicz raced into a 3-0 lead and was soon 5-1 ahead with a second break. Any hopes Pouille had of battling back were quickly extinguished as the world number 141 served out for the match and a third-round tie with Benoit Paire.

ANTS INVADE SW19

On a glorious day in south west London, players on all courts had to contend with a swarm of flying ants who made themselves at home at the All England Club.

So as well as sending balls back and forth over the net, racquets served the additional purpose of swatting away the bothersome insects on Wednesday.

"I have never noticed that before," said world number one Murray. "I didn't know there was such a thing!"

MONEY FOR NOTHING

Daniil Medvedev was the toast of Wimbledon on Monday when he caused the biggest shock of the first round by beating Stan Wawrinka.

Two days later he went from hero to villain after a bizarre reaction to his defeat to Ruben Bemelmans.

Unhappy with a number of umpire calls, Medvedev - who had asked for the official to be changed - got his wallet out after the match and began throwing coins onto the grass in front of the umpire's chair.

The Russian duly apologised and insisted he was not implying any foul play with his reactions, which he said were just "in the heat of the moment".

MARATHON MAN MULLER

Big-serving players often deliver epic encounters and Gilles Muller and Lukas Rosol were on hand to produce the latest marathon affair.

The pair spent three hours and 37 minutes on Court 12 in a five-set thriller that Muller eventually won 9-7 in the decider - the 16th seed coming from 2-1 behind as the pair shared 169 winners and 70 aces.

217 minutes. 169 total winners.



Gilles Muller wins a mammoth battle on Court 12 against Lukas Rosol… #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/TMlcTMjNE2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2017

BIG DAY FOR BEDENE

Normally by day three of Wimbledon Andy Murray is the only British player left in the draw, but not this year!

He is joined in round three by Aljaz Bedene after he beat Damir Dzumhur 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3, the former's best performance at the grass-court grand slam.

"[Reaching] the third round [is] good, I'm happy with that result," he said. "But I always want to go a step further.

"I've got a chance on Friday [against Muller] and I'll do my best."