Dutch tennis broadcaster David Avakian has expressed his confidence in Novak Djokovic winning the 2023 Italian Open, stating that he considers the Serb to be the favorite in any tournament he participates in, unless proven otherwise. Avakian also pointed out that since the Alcaraz-Djokovic rivalry has yet to fully develop, he still believes the 35-year-old Serbian player will come out on top.

Since 2022, Djokovic and Alcaraz have dominated the ATP rankings in unusual circumstances, with the Italian Open being the first tournament in 2023 where the top two players will compete against each other. Despite trading the No. 1 spot back and forth, the Spaniard and the Serb have only played against each other once on tour.

Avakian explained that since they haven't faced each other enough or competed for the same titles, he will still back Djokovic as the favorite. During an ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Seb Lauzier asked the Dutch journalist whether Djokovic was the favorite in Rome, to which Avakian responded that Djokovic is always the favorite.

“We move on to Rome, where Novak Djokovic, I think, will be there. Is he the favorite?” asked Lauzier.

“Isn’t he always?” Avakian immediately responded.

“The fact that we've not had that Alcaraz-Novak rivalry quite bloom yet, my position is always Novak Djokovic until otherwise proven.”

Alcaraz emerged victorious against Djokovic in their only meeting yet on tour in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Masters. The top two may face off against each other for the second time in Rome, provided both players make it to the final.

Novak Djokovic may drop to 3rd in ATP Rankings

Novak Djokovic may fall to 3rd in the ATP Rankings

Carlos Alcaraz will replace Novak Djokovic as World No. 1 on May 22, 2023. The Spaniard needs only five points to dethrone the veteran Serb, which he will gain by just playing one match at the 2023 Italian Open. It is all but guaranteed that Alcaraz will head into the 2023 Roland Garros as the top seed.

However, Djokovic faces a threat of falling out of the top two in the ATP rankings, with another former World No. 1 breathing down his neck. Daniil Medvedev is just 445 points behind the Serb. The Russian has openly expressed his dislike for the red clay, however he has shown improvement in his results.

The current World No. 3 made the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo and the last 16 in Madrid. As the defending champion, Djokovic will not add any points to his tally in Rome, even if he wins the tournament. On the other hand, Medvedev can add 390 points to his tally by reaching the final and closing his gap on the veteran Serb to a mere few points.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes