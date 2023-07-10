Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon 2023 QF

Second seed Novak Djokovic survived a stern challenge from 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Monday to reach his 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal.
In a contest that started on Sunday, the four-time defending champion saved three set points to clinch the opener in a tiebreak. He then recovered from a mini-break deficit in the second set tiebreak before Centre Court's 11 pm curfew suspended play for the day.
Both players served well when play resumed on Monday, but Djokovic lost serve at 5-6 to lose his only set of the tournament. He soon bounced back strongly as Hurkacz dropped serve for the only time in four matches this week to bow out.
Where is Novak Djokovic playing?
Djokovic is competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he has won 90 matches - including the last 32. Three more wins will take him level with Roger Federer (8 titles) in the Wimbledon men's singles titles leaderboard and with Margaret Court (24 titles) in the all-time Grand Slam singles leaderboard.
Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?
Novak Djokovic plays against seventh seed Andrey Rublev as he looks to reach his fifth straight Wimbledon semifinal. The Serb hasn't lost at SW19 since Tomas Berdych beat him in the 2017 quarterfinals.
The 36-year-old has won three of his four meetings with Rublev, including their last clash at the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals. This will be their first clash on grass.
Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match schedule
The Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinal matchup between Djokovic and Hurkacz will be played on Centre Court on Tuesday.
Date: July 11, 2023
Match timing: Will start after the women's singles quarterfinal between Iga Swiatek and Elena Svitolina - which starts at 13:30 hours local time - ends.
Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev streaming details
Viewers in the following countries can catch live action from Wimbledon live on the following channels and websites:
United Kingdom - Eurosport & BBC
Africa - Canal Plus International
Asia (excluding China, Japan & India) - Eclat
Australia - Nine Network
Belgium - Eurosport
Brazil - ESPN Brazil & TV Globo
Canada - TSN & RDS (French)
China - iQIYI, SMG (Shanghai) & CCTV5 (Mandarin)
Croatia - SportKlub
Czech Republic - Eurosport
Denmark - DR
France - beIN Sports France
Germany - Sky Deutschland
Greece - Nova
India - Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD
Italy - Super Tennis & Sky Italia
Japan - WOWOW & NHK
Kazakhstan - S Sport, Qazsport & Setanta Sports
Latin/South American - ESPN Latin America
Middle East - beIN Sports MENA
New Zealand - Sky NZ
Norway - Eurosport
Poland - Polsat
Serbia - RTS & SportKlub
Spain - Telefonica/Movistar +
Switzerland - SRG/SSR TV (RTS, RSI, SRF)
United States - ESPN & Tennis Channel
