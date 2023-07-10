Novak Djokovic's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Wimbledon 2023 QF

Second seed Novak Djokovic survived a stern challenge from 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Monday to reach his 14th Wimbledon quarterfinal.

In a contest that started on Sunday, the four-time defending champion saved three set points to clinch the opener in a tiebreak. He then recovered from a mini-break deficit in the second set tiebreak before Centre Court's 11 pm curfew suspended play for the day.

Both players served well when play resumed on Monday, but Djokovic lost serve at 5-6 to lose his only set of the tournament. He soon bounced back strongly as Hurkacz dropped serve for the only time in four matches this week to bow out.

Where is Novak Djokovic playing?

Djokovic is competing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he has won 90 matches - including the last 32. Three more wins will take him level with Roger Federer (8 titles) in the Wimbledon men's singles titles leaderboard and with Margaret Court (24 titles) in the all-time Grand Slam singles leaderboard.

Who is Novak Djokovic playing against?

Novak Djokovic plays against seventh seed Andrey Rublev as he looks to reach his fifth straight Wimbledon semifinal. The Serb hasn't lost at SW19 since Tomas Berdych beat him in the 2017 quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old has won three of his four meetings with Rublev, including their last clash at the 2023 Australian Open quarterfinals. This will be their first clash on grass.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev match schedule

The Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinal matchup between Djokovic and Hurkacz will be played on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Date: July 11, 2023

Match timing: Will start after the women's singles quarterfinal between Iga Swiatek and Elena Svitolina - which starts at 13:30 hours local time - ends.

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev streaming details

Novak Djokovic vs Andrey Rublev streaming details

