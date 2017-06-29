Novak Djokovic trumps Donald Young at Aegon International

Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic built further momentum ahead of his All England Club challenge with victory over Donald Young.

by Omnisport News 29 Jun 2017, 18:30 IST

12-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic moved into the semi-finals of the Aegon International in relatively routine fashion by beating Donald Young in straight sets.

After his quarter-final exit at the French Open, Djokovic opted to play in Eastbourne to get in extra practice ahead of his bid to reclaim the Wimbledon title and claimed a 6-2 7-6 (11-9) victory in the last-eight tie, setting up an encounter with either Steve Johnson or Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic completed a rain-delayed victory over Vasek Pospisil on Wednesday and saw off a player in Young who has looked in good form on the grass.

Young reached the quarter-finals at Queen's Club last week but, despite threatening in the second set, could not pull off a shock against the 12-time grand slam champion.

Djokovic needed only 27 minutes to wrap up the first set, breaking Young twice, but the second proved much more of a battle.

The Serbian sent a backhand long to hand Young a break of serve and a 5-4 lead, but Djokovic saved a set point to immediately strike back.

The tie-break looked set to go the way of Young when a backhand pass gave him another set point, but Djokovic again recovered.

Three match points came and went but Young could not save a fourth as Djokovic builds momentum ahead of his push for a fourth Wimbledon title.