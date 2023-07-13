Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Wimbledon 2023 Final

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur locks horns with the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

In a competitive last-four clash, Jabeur came from a set down to beat World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. In the first set, which went the distance, Sabalenka won five of the last six points to draw first blood.

Riding her momentum, the reigning Australian Open champion was twice a point away from a 5-3 lead before Jabeur reeled off four straight games to level proceedings. A lone break sufficed in the third as the Tunisian converted her fifth match point to make it back-to-back Wimbledon finals.

Meanwhile, the 42nd-ranked Vondrousova overcame a late second-set slump to see off Elina Svitolina in straight sets earlier in the day. After taking the opener for the loss of three games, the left-hander led 4-0, 40-0 on serve before Svitolina got back to 4-3.

However, Vondrousova reasserted her ascendancy in the contest to become the first unseeded Wimbledon finalist in the Open Era. She will look to join compatriots Jana Novotna and Petra Kvitova (twice) as the only Czech ladies to reign supreme at SW19.

Meanwhile, Jabeur will chase history of her own as she strives to become the first Tunisian player to win a Grand Slam. She's 3-3 head-to-head with Vondrousova but is 0-2 against the Czech this year.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova match schedule

The Wimbledon 2023 ladies' singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will be played on Saturday.

Date: July 15, 2023

Match timing: Will be updated when the schedule of play for the day is out.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova streaming details

