×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Osaka admits attitude problem after Tsurenko sets up Pliskova decider

Omnisport
NEWS
News
05 Jan 2019, 17:02 IST
Osakacropped
US Open champion Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka frankly stated she had the "worst attitude" as Lesia Tsurenko knocked her out of the Brisbane International to set up a final against Karolina Pliskova.

The unseeded Tsurenko took just over an hour to reach the biggest final of her career, beating the US Open champion 6-2 6-4.

Osaka thrashed the 29-year-old from Ukraine in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows last year before going on to claim her first grand slam title, but the second seed was soundly beaten at Pat Rafter Arena.

The Japanese sensation said she only had herself to blame after she was broken three times and could only muster a first-serve percentage of 54.

Osaka, who announced her withdrawal from the Sydney International next week, said: "If I'm being really frank, I just feel like I had the worst attitude today. I feel like I didn't really know how to cope with not playing well.

"So, I don't know, I was sulking a little bit, and there are moments that I tried not to do that. But then the ball wouldn't go in, and then I would go back to being childish and stuff. So I think that was sort of my main problem today."

Fifth seed Pliskova will be a strong favourite to regain the title she won in 2017 after dispatching Donna Vekic 6-3 6-4.

The former world number one won two titles last year and could start 2019 with another, having broken twice in each set to sail through to the decider.

Omnisport
NEWS
Tsurenko upsets second-seeded Osaka to reach Brisbane final
RELATED STORY
Red-hot Vekic to meet Pliskova in Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Coach's words inspire Osaka; Nishikori also into semifinals
RELATED STORY
Pliskova battles past Putintseva, Birrell upsets Kasatkina
RELATED STORY
Bertens loss hands Pliskova last WTA Finals berth
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Elina Svitolina secures a second win in...
RELATED STORY
Kerber and Osaka to meet at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Osaka battles back to book China Open semi-final spot
RELATED STORY
Osaka drawn with 2 other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Probable finalists for the big trophy
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us