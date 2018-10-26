×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Osaka to focus on form after tearful end to WTA

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Oct 2018, 20:52 IST

Singapore, Oct 26 (AFP) Naomi Osaka has set her sights on becoming better on different surfaces, as the US Open champion's season ended in tears at the WTA Finals on Friday.

A left hamstring injury forced the 21-year-old to retire against Kiki Bertens after the Dutchwoman claimed the first set 6-3 in 47 minutes.

It was a bitterly disappointing end for Osaka, who came into the season-finale as the form player but lost three-set matches to Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber.

Osaka has had a whirlwind time since her stunning win over Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final.

The triumph cemented her standing on hard court but Osaka has had limited success on clay and grass, where she is yet to make it past the third round at Wimbledon and the French Open.

She struggled on the Singapore Indoor Stadium's hard court, which played slower than expected.

"For me, I shouldn't just be doing well on hard courts. I think I should be doing well on all surfaces," she told reporters.

"I think I'm capable of doing that. So definitely I want to try to focus on that next year."

Osaka said she initially injured her hamstring against Stephens in the tournament's opening match.

"There is this level of pain that I can play with, so I definitely was going to play," she said.

"I thought I could finish the match. It just got worse and worse and worse, and then I just couldn't move." Since winning at Flushing Meadows, Osaka has received overwhelming attention and become a sensation in her homeland of Japan.

"I feel like I have matured," she said. "It's just been a lot of new experiences. I think maybe in the beginning of the year I was very uncertain with what I was doing. But now I feel a bit more calm."

With her season over, Osaka will head home to Florida for the first time in months. "I haven't been home since the US Open," she said.

"I was told I shouldn't really do much. I should just rest for a few weeks

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Injured Osaka bows out of WTA Finals, Bertens progresses
RELATED STORY
Kerber and Osaka to meet at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Osaka set for showdown against Stephens at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
Osaka wows Tokyo crowd on WTA return
RELATED STORY
Osaka retires with injury, Bertens reaches WTA semifinals
RELATED STORY
Osaka drawn with 2 other Grand Slam champions at WTA Finals
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals Preview: No Clear Favourites To Lift Billie...
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Preview and schedule for October 22,...
RELATED STORY
Osaka on brink after error-strewn Kerber defeat
RELATED STORY
WTA Finals 2018: Preview and Schedule for October 24,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us