Ostapenko in disbelief after remarkable Roland Garros triumph

Two days after her 20th birthday, Jelena Ostapenko secured a stunning French Open success which she herself could scarcely fathom.

by Omnisport News 10 Jun 2017, 21:23 IST

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko could hardly believe her own achievements after storming back to defeat Simona Halep in a scintillating French Open final on Saturday.

The Latvian, who only turned 20 on Thursday, was 6-4 3-0 down and seemingly staring at defeat in her maiden grand-slam final.

But after saving three break points she dug in to mount a breathless turnaround, seeing out a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory to become the first player to win their maiden title at a major since Gustavo Kuerten, who lifted the men's French Open title on the day Ostapenko was born in 1997.

"I cannot believe I'm Roland Garros champion at only 20 years old, it's an amazing event, I love you guys it's so amazing to be here," an ecstatic Ostapenko said in an on-court interview.

Jelena Ostapenko lifts her first tour level title - The Coupe Suzanne Lenglen



"I'm really happy, I have no words, it's my dream, I'm just really, really happy.

"I knew Simona is a great player and she was playing great. I was trying to stay aggressive, I was missing, and then in a couple of games everything turned my way.

"Even in the third set I was 3-1 down and I was fighting for every point and glad it finished my way.

"I still cannot believe I won Roland Garros, as a child I was watching players playing here and now to be here and win this title I feel amazing.

"Thanks to all the people who supported me this week, I'm really happy thank you guys!"