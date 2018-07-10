Ostapenko into maiden Wimbledon semi

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

Jelena Ostapenko reached her first Wimbledon semi-final with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova on Tuesday.

The 2017 French Open champion's previous best at the All England Club was the quarter-finals last year, but she remains on course to land her second grand slam title thanks to a relatively comfortable win on No.1 Court.

Ostapenko will now face Angelique Kerber in the last four, following a straight-sets victory for the German against Daria Kasatkina.

After making a break in the opening game, Ostapenko fell behind as Cibulkova battled back to fuel her own hopes of progressing beyond the quarter-finals for the first time.

A delightful drop shot saw the Latvian bring the set back on serve, however, before a backhand winner down the line delivered a break that left her to successfully serve for a 1-0 lead.

Neither player dropped a set up until the quarter-finals…@JelenaOstapenk8 continues that run, winning the first 7-5 against Dominika Cibulkova#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EYAMbZETvW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2018

Cibulkova - fresh from dropping a set for the first time in this year's tournament - struggled on her own serve in the second and, trailing by two breaks to one, showed tremendous resolve to battle back from 0-30 down to hold for 4-3.

But Ostapenko won the next game to love to move one away and, after another challenging hold for the Slovakian, a backhand winner wrapped up a maiden victory over Cibulkova for the 12th seed.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Ostapenko [12] bt Cibulkova 7-5 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Ostapenko – 32/28

Cibulkova – 6/13

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Ostapenko – 5/3

Cibulkova – 1/5

BREAK POINTS WON

Ostapenko – 5/11

Cibulkova - 3/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Ostapenko - 55

Cibulkova - 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Ostapenko – 66/58

Cibulkova – 67/27

TOTAL POINTS

Ostapenko – 70

Cibulkova - 56