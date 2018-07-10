Ostapenko into maiden Wimbledon semi
Jelena Ostapenko reached her first Wimbledon semi-final with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Dominika Cibulkova on Tuesday.
The 2017 French Open champion's previous best at the All England Club was the quarter-finals last year, but she remains on course to land her second grand slam title thanks to a relatively comfortable win on No.1 Court.
Ostapenko will now face Angelique Kerber in the last four, following a straight-sets victory for the German against Daria Kasatkina.
After making a break in the opening game, Ostapenko fell behind as Cibulkova battled back to fuel her own hopes of progressing beyond the quarter-finals for the first time.
A delightful drop shot saw the Latvian bring the set back on serve, however, before a backhand winner down the line delivered a break that left her to successfully serve for a 1-0 lead.
Neither player dropped a set up until the quarter-finals…@JelenaOstapenk8 continues that run, winning the first 7-5 against Dominika Cibulkova#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EYAMbZETvW— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2018
Cibulkova - fresh from dropping a set for the first time in this year's tournament - struggled on her own serve in the second and, trailing by two breaks to one, showed tremendous resolve to battle back from 0-30 down to hold for 4-3.
But Ostapenko won the next game to love to move one away and, after another challenging hold for the Slovakian, a backhand winner wrapped up a maiden victory over Cibulkova for the 12th seed.
STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Ostapenko [12] bt Cibulkova 7-5 6-4
WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Ostapenko – 32/28
Cibulkova – 6/13
ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Ostapenko – 5/3
Cibulkova – 1/5
BREAK POINTS WON
Ostapenko – 5/11
Cibulkova - 3/3
FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Ostapenko - 55
Cibulkova - 58
PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Ostapenko – 66/58
Cibulkova – 67/27
TOTAL POINTS
Ostapenko – 70
Cibulkova - 56