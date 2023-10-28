Paris Masters 2023: Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez

Date: October 30, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez preview

Fritz opens his campaign on Monday.

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz opens his campaign at the Paris Masters against unseeded Argentinian Sebastian Baez.

World No. 9 Fritz is coming off a second-round run at the ongoing Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he lost in a third-set tiebreak to Alexander Shevchenko. The 25-year-old American is now 53-23 on the season, having won titles in Delray Beach and Atalanta.

Fritz has done well at the Masters 1000 events this year, reaching the semifinals in Monte-Carlo, and the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Miami and Cincinnati. The American also made the last eight at the US Open.

The 25-year-old has a 5-3 record at the year's final Masters 1000 event, reaching the quarterfinals in 2021. Last year, he reached the second round.

Meanwhile, the 29th-ranked Baez, like Fritz, also lost in the second round in Basel this week, dropping to 31-24 in 2023. Following a 0-3 start to the year, the 22-year-old has picked up titles in Cordoba, Kitzbuhel and Winston-Salem.

At the Masters 1000 events in 2023, he's yet to go past the Round of 32, though. Baez has a 0-1 record in Paris, losing to Karen Khachanov in straight sets on his tournament debut last year.

Baez hasn't reached the quarterfinals in five tournaments since winning his third title of the year at Winston Salem, going 5-5, including a Davis Cup singles win over Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Fritz has won both meetings with Baez, including their last meeting in the Indian Wells third round this year in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Taylor Fritz Sebastian Baez

The odds will be updated when they are released.

Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Baez is looking to get off the mark in Paris.

Both Fritz and Baez look to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Fritz is a big server, fierce striker of the ball and moves well for his height. Baez, meanwhile, has more modest attributes. Moreover, the American has superior experience, consistency and pedigree on hardcourt - 171-116 win/loss record and four titles. Baez, meanwhile, is only 15-28 on the surface, winning one title.

Both men are coming off early exits in Basel, but Fritz should continue his perfect record against Baez.

Pick: Fritz in straight sets.