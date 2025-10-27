Paris Masters 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller

Date: October 27, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Défense Arena, Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller preview

Brandon Nakashima at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Brandon Nakashima will square off against Alexandre Muller in the first round of the Paris Masters 2025.

Ad

Trending

Nakashima's best results this season have been a semifinal outing at the Mexican Open, an ATP 500 tournament, along with fourth-round appearances at the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid. He also made the last four at the ATP 250 events in Houston and Chengdu, and advanced to the quarterfinals of five more tournaments.

Nakashima recently wrapped up his Asian swing with a second-round exit from the Almaty Open. He kicked off the indoor European swing at last week's Erste Bank Open in Vienna. He beat Luciano Darderi in his opener before losing to Tallon Griekspoor in the next round.

Ad

Muller captured his maiden ATP title at the Hong Kong Open at the start of the season. He then finished as the runner-up at the Rio Open as well. He has struggled to match those highs ever since. He has arrived at the Paris Masters on a four-match losing streak, with his most recent loss being a first-round exit from the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them at the ATP level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now. However, Nakashima won both of their previous matches at the Challenger level.

Ad

Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -375 +1.5 (-1100)

Over 21.5 (-140)

Alexandre Muller +270 -1.5 (+475)

Under 21.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds via BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller

Alexandre Muller at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Nakashima has a 32-27 record this season, with a 21-17 record on hardcourts. He will now aim to win his very first match at the Paris Masters. Muller has arrived at his home tournament in poor form, having lost his last four matches and six of his last seven matches. He has compiled a 21-25 record for the season, with a 10-13 record on hardcourts.

Ad

Half of Muller's 10 wins on hardcourts came during his title-winning run at the Hong Kong Open in January. He has a 5-13 record on the surface following his triumph in Hong Kong. Nakashima may not have won a title this year but he has been a lot more consistent than the Frenchman.

Except for the Shanghai Masters, Nakashima has cleared the opening hurdle of every tournament he has competed in since June. Given his opponent's form, the American will be favored to begin his Paris Masters campaign with a win.

Ad

Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in straight sets.

Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller betting tips

Tip 1: Brandon Nakashima to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More