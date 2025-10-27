Paris Masters 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller
Date: October 27, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Défense Arena, Paris, France
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard (indoor)
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller preview
Brandon Nakashima will square off against Alexandre Muller in the first round of the Paris Masters 2025.
Nakashima's best results this season have been a semifinal outing at the Mexican Open, an ATP 500 tournament, along with fourth-round appearances at the Masters 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami and Madrid. He also made the last four at the ATP 250 events in Houston and Chengdu, and advanced to the quarterfinals of five more tournaments.
Nakashima recently wrapped up his Asian swing with a second-round exit from the Almaty Open. He kicked off the indoor European swing at last week's Erste Bank Open in Vienna. He beat Luciano Darderi in his opener before losing to Tallon Griekspoor in the next round.
Muller captured his maiden ATP title at the Hong Kong Open at the start of the season. He then finished as the runner-up at the Rio Open as well. He has struggled to match those highs ever since. He has arrived at the Paris Masters on a four-match losing streak, with his most recent loss being a first-round exit from the Swiss Indoors in Basel.
Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them at the ATP level, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now. However, Nakashima won both of their previous matches at the Challenger level.
Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller odds
(Odds via BetMGM)
Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller
Nakashima has a 32-27 record this season, with a 21-17 record on hardcourts. He will now aim to win his very first match at the Paris Masters. Muller has arrived at his home tournament in poor form, having lost his last four matches and six of his last seven matches. He has compiled a 21-25 record for the season, with a 10-13 record on hardcourts.
Half of Muller's 10 wins on hardcourts came during his title-winning run at the Hong Kong Open in January. He has a 5-13 record on the surface following his triumph in Hong Kong. Nakashima may not have won a title this year but he has been a lot more consistent than the Frenchman.
Except for the Shanghai Masters, Nakashima has cleared the opening hurdle of every tournament he has competed in since June. Given his opponent's form, the American will be favored to begin his Paris Masters campaign with a win.
Pick: Brandon Nakashima to win in straight sets.
Brandon Nakashima vs Alexandre Muller betting tips
Tip 1: Brandon Nakashima to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 18 games.