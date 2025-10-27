Paris Masters 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca
Date: October 28, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Rolex Paris Masters
Round: First round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Défense Arena, Paris, France
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard (Indoors)
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca preview
Shapovalov, ranked World No. 24, holds a 26-21 record this season, showcasing glimpses of his high potential. The 26-year-old Canadian owns two titles in 2025, including a dominant run in Los Cabos, where he dropped just 18 games en route to claiming his second trophy.
Fonseca, meanwhile, is in rapid ascent. The Brazilian, currently ranked World No. 28, holds an impressive 25-15 record and has already lifted two ATP Tour titles this year. He is flagged as one of the sport’s next big stars.
While Fonseca’s pace and fearless offensive game make him a rising threat, Shapovalov’s experience, big serve, and tour-level consistency give him an advantage.
Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca head-to-head
The Paris Masters first-round match between Shapovalov and Fonseca will be their second encounter on the ATP Tour. Just days ago, they faced off in the quarterfinal of the Swiss Indoors. Fonseca won that match after Shapovalov retired with the Brazilian leading 3-6, 6-3, 4-1. Fonseca leads their head-to-head 1-0.
Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca prediction
Since the US Open, Shapovalov has remained active on tour, showing steady form. In Shanghai, he beat Christopher O’Connell before losing to Jiri Lehecka. In Stockholm, he posted strong wins over Leo Borg and Elias Ymer before falling to Casper Ruud in the semifinals. At the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Shapovalov lost to Fonseca.
The Brazilian youngster, meanwhile, has been in terrific form. After Davis Cup and Laver Cup victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Flavio Cobolli, the 19-year-old carried that confidence to Basel. There, he beat Shapovalov in the quarters, Jaume Munar in the semis, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final to claim his maiden ATP 500 title.
With his momentum and confidence at a season high, Fonseca could once again edge Shapovalov, this time in three tight sets.
Pick: Fonseca to win in three sets.
Denis Shapovalov vs Joao Fonseca betting tips
Tip 1: Fonseca to win.
Tip 2: Total games over 21.5.
Tip 3: Shapovalov to win more than 8.5 games.