Paris Masters 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (Q) Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: October 27, 2025

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Défense Arena, Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize Money: €6,128,940

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Sebastian Korda at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Qualifier Sebastian Korda will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Paris Masters 2025.

Ad

Trending

Korda was sidelined for three months after the French Open, which caused his ranking to drop from No. 23 to No. 86. He made his comeback at the Winston-Salem Open but withdrew prior to his semifinal match. He wasn't fully fit but still entered the US Open, eventually retiring from his first-round contest.

The past few weeks have been a mixed bag for Korda. He made the quarterfinals of the Japan Open but left the Shanghai Masters without a win. He then reached the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open but followed it up with a first-round exit from last week's Swiss Indoors. He booked his place in the Paris Masters main draw with wins over Vit Kopriva and Valentin Royer.

Ad

Sonego's quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open started his season on a positive note. However, he struggled to sustain this level over the next few months, with a quarterfinal in Marseille being his only other noteworthy result. He had a resurgence at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round for the second time.

Following his fourth-round finish at Wimbledon, Sonego has struggled to win matches once again. He has tallied back-to-back wins only once since then, doing so at the Stockholm Open to reach the quarterfinals. He recently lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.

Ad

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Sonego leads their rivalry 3-2. Korda won their previous meeting at the Adelaide International 2024 in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda





Lorenzo Sonego







Ad

(Odds will be added once available)

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Lorenzo Sonego at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sonego has struggled mightily in recent months, putting together a 6-10 record since the resumption of the hardcourt swing in July. Despite being on the comeback trail after a major injury, Korda has outperformed the Italian, going 8-7 since his return to the tour in late August.

Ad

Sonego has a slim 3-2 advantage in this rivalry. All five of their previous matches were wrapped up in straight sets. He has also won both of their prior encounters on indoor hardcourts. That could indicate an upper hand for him in their showdown in Paris, which will also be contested indoors.

However, the courts at the Paris Masters have now been slowed down compared to previous years. This could result in an even playing field between them this time. Korda has already gotten a feel for the court conditions, having played in the qualifying rounds. That could ultimately turn the tide in his favor against Sonego as well.

Ad

Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego betting tips

Tip 1: Sebastian Korda to win.

Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for four years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More