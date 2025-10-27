Paris Masters 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips

Match Details
Fixture: (Q) Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego
Date: October 27, 2025
Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Défense Arena, Paris, France
Category: Masters 1000
Surface: Hard (indoor)
Prize Money: €6,128,940
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego preview
Qualifier Sebastian Korda will take on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Paris Masters 2025.
Korda was sidelined for three months after the French Open, which caused his ranking to drop from No. 23 to No. 86. He made his comeback at the Winston-Salem Open but withdrew prior to his semifinal match. He wasn't fully fit but still entered the US Open, eventually retiring from his first-round contest.
The past few weeks have been a mixed bag for Korda. He made the quarterfinals of the Japan Open but left the Shanghai Masters without a win. He then reached the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open but followed it up with a first-round exit from last week's Swiss Indoors. He booked his place in the Paris Masters main draw with wins over Vit Kopriva and Valentin Royer.
Sonego's quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open started his season on a positive note. However, he struggled to sustain this level over the next few months, with a quarterfinal in Marseille being his only other noteworthy result. He had a resurgence at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round for the second time.
Following his fourth-round finish at Wimbledon, Sonego has struggled to win matches once again. He has tallied back-to-back wins only once since then, doing so at the Stockholm Open to reach the quarterfinals. He recently lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.
Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head
Sonego leads their rivalry 3-2. Korda won their previous meeting at the Adelaide International 2024 in straight sets.
Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction
Sonego has struggled mightily in recent months, putting together a 6-10 record since the resumption of the hardcourt swing in July. Despite being on the comeback trail after a major injury, Korda has outperformed the Italian, going 8-7 since his return to the tour in late August.
Sonego has a slim 3-2 advantage in this rivalry. All five of their previous matches were wrapped up in straight sets. He has also won both of their prior encounters on indoor hardcourts. That could indicate an upper hand for him in their showdown in Paris, which will also be contested indoors.
However, the courts at the Paris Masters have now been slowed down compared to previous years. This could result in an even playing field between them this time. Korda has already gotten a feel for the court conditions, having played in the qualifying rounds. That could ultimately turn the tide in his favor against Sonego as well.
Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in straight sets.
Sebastian Korda vs Lorenzo Sonego betting tips
Tip 1: Sebastian Korda to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 20 games.