Penpix of the top men's contenders for the French Open

REUTERS - Penpix of the top men's contenders at the 2017 French Open:

Andy Murray (Britain)

Born: May 15, 1987 (Age 30)

Height: 1.91 metres

Plays: Righthanded

World ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 3 (US Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013, 2016)

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 16-7

The Scot comes into the French Open battling a dip in form that has seen him fail to reach the quarter-finals in five of the eight tournaments he has played this year. Murray admits he has at times lacked motivation since becoming world number one in November, but with Ivan Lendl back in tow as coach he will be keen to rediscover his touch on clay and make a decent stab at claiming a first title at Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Born: May 22, 1987 (Age 30)

Height: 1.88 metres

Plays: Righthanded

World ranking: 2

Grand Slam titles: 12 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, US Open 2011, 2015)

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 20-6

Recent results indicate the defending champion is returning to something approaching his best after a months-long dip in form caused by injuries and a lack of confidence. The appointment of Andre Agassi as Djokovic's coach for the French Open has fuelled the mood of optimism around the Serb, who reached the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, the semi-finals in Madrid, and the final of the Italian Open in the build-up to Roland Garros.

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Born: March 28, 1985 (Age 32)

Height: 1.83 metres

Plays: Righthanded

World ranking: 3

Grand Slam titles: 3 (Australian Open 2014, French Open 2015, US Open 2016)

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 16-8

The three-times grand slam champion is vying for a second French Open triumph in three years, after winning in 2015. Wawrinka is not an obvious favourite this year but, at 32, the wily Swiss is one of the best clay court players on the tour, winning a title a year on the surface since 2013. Rivals can take some comfort from his indifferent clay-court season so far this year, with early exits in Madrid, Monte Carlo and Rome.

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Born: June 3, 1986 (Age 30)

Height: 1.85 metres

Plays: Lefthanded

World ranking: 4

Grand Slam titles: 14 (Australian Open 2009, French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, Wimbledon 2008, 2010, US Open 2010, 2013)

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 36-6

Back to his best after a long injury layoff, Nadal is clear favourite to claim his 10th French Open crown after a blistering start to 2017. The Spaniard has been near invincible on clay, taking titles in Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid, before his 17-match winning streak ended in defeat to Austria's Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open.

Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Born: April 20, 1997 (Age 20)

Height: 1.98 metres

Plays: Righthanded

World ranking: 10

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 27-9

The young German is in the most successful spell of his fledgling career and broke into the top 10 this week after beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open. Just 20 and having also won titles in Montpellier and Munich this year, Zverev is in pole position to become the first player from 'generation next' to win a grand slam.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France)

Born: April 17, 1985 (Age 32)

Height: 1.88 metres

Plays: Righthanded

World ranking: 13

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 18-5

Tsonga has won two titles this year, beating David Goffin in Rotterdam and compatriot Lucas Pouille in the Marseille Open in February to end a nearly two-year drought. At 32, this could well be his last chance to mount a realistic bid to become the first Frenchman to win the title at Roland Garros since Yannick Noah in 1983.

Nick Kyrgios (Australia)

Born: April 27, 1995 (Age 22)

Height: 1.93 metres

Plays: Righthanded

World ranking: 19

Grand Slam titles: 0

ATP match record in 2017 (won-lost): 18-5

The Australian's on-court antics catch the eye as often as his racket skills, the latter exemplified by two wins over Novak Djokovic in 2017. But Kyrgios, who fell at the first hurdle at the Lyon Open this week, will need to dig deep to overcome a combination of a hip injury, poor form and his unpredictable temperament to mount a serious challenge at Roland Garros.

