×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Phenomenal fightback sees Gauff into round four

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    06 Jul 2019, 01:02 IST
CoriGauff - cropped
Cori Gauff in action on Centre Court

Cori Gauff's incredible Wimbledon run continued with a remarkable recovery to defeat Polona Hercog 3-6 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 on her Centre Court debut.

The 15-year-old became the youngest qualifier at the All England Club in the Open Era and then dumped out idol Venus Williams in the first round.

Another victory followed against Magdalena Rybarikova and the confident Gauff repeated claims she aimed to win the whole tournament.

That dream bid looked set to end on Friday as she faced match point in the second set against Hercog, but Gauff suddenly and spectacularly rediscovered her best form to turn the match on its head and bravely battled through.

Simona Halep lies ahead in the fourth round, representing a significantly tougher test, yet Gauff has risen to each and every challenge so far.

After a tentative start, Hercog edged in front when she correctly appealed an out call in the corner of the court to see break point replayed, outmanoeuvring the American for the lead.

A hold to love cemented the advantage and Gauff, still finding her feet, saw a set slip away from her for the first time at the tournament with a pair of double-faults and another break.

And Hercog was in complete control when the teenager scuffed into the net to trail again at the start of the second, part of a run of seven straight games for the more experienced player.

But Gauff showed incredible grit to dig in when facing match point on Hercog's serve, recovering to force her first break points of the match, taking the second and levelling the set.

Advertisement

The pressure was building on Hercog heading into the tie-break and, after the pair four times traded mini-breaks, Gauff executed a crucial smash at the end of an epic rally to set up the decider.

The teenager kept pushing and Hercog went wide from a second break point, but an extremely sloppy service game ceded that advantage when two games from victory.

But Gauff would not be beaten and rallied again, attacking Hercog time and again and, with her first match point, seeing a lob from the Slovenian land long.

Advertisement
Gauff dominates Rybarikova to continue dream Wimbledon debut
RELATED STORY
Cori Gauff v Venus Williams - Everything you need to know about Wimbledon's youngest qualifier
RELATED STORY
Cori Gauff, 15, makes Wimbledon history by earning main-draw spot
RELATED STORY
Gauff backs up Williams win as Halep and Pliskova progress
RELATED STORY
Clarke snubs Dart for Gauff: You play with a big name or a champion
RELATED STORY
Gauff in dreamland after Williams Wimbledon upset, teary Osaka crashes out
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019: Gauff and the teenagers primed to make their mark
RELATED STORY
History-making 15-year-old Cori Gauff stuns Venus Williams at Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Gauff given marquee Venus matchup, former champions lie in wait for Barty
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon Day 3 wrap : Highlights - Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Karolina Pliskova 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us