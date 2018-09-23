Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pliskova beats Osaka on home soil to win Pan Pacific Open

Associated Press
NEWS
News
24   //    23 Sep 2018, 09:55 IST
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova beat Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Pan Pacific Open and deny the U.S. Open champion a win in her home country.

Osaka, who upset Serena Williams in the final in New York, hadn't dropped a set previous to Sunday's final and was frustrated from the outset by the big-serving Czech player.

Pliskova broke Osaka for a second time to go up 5-4 in the second set and then hammered her sixth ace to secure her 11th career title.

Pliskova needed three dramatic sets in each of her matches to reach her second final of the season.

"I was just happy it didn't go to a third set," Pliskova said. "Naomi was playing so good all tournament but I think she was a little bit tired today."

The frustration was evident when Osaka double faulted in the ninth game of the second set to set up Pliskova's second break. The 20-year-old tossed her racket to the ground before collecting her composure, but it was too late.

It was the second time Osaka came up short in the tournament. Two years ago, Osaka lost in the final to Caroline Wozniacki, this year's top-seeded player who was eliminated by Camila Giorgi in the second round.

Associated Press
NEWS
Osaka beats Strycova to reach semifinals at Pan Pacific Open
RELATED STORY
US Open champion Osaka reaches Pan Pacific Open final
RELATED STORY
No. 6 Muguruza advances to 2nd round at Pan Pacific Open
RELATED STORY
US Open champion Osaka dominant on return to action in Japan
RELATED STORY
Osaka continues run, Pliskova awaits in Tokyo final
RELATED STORY
Osaka victory tour stops at sumo match, and she liked it
RELATED STORY
Osaka wows Tokyo crowd on WTA return
RELATED STORY
Pan Pacific Open 2018: Barbora Strycova edges Zarina...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: 5 things to know about first-time Grand...
RELATED STORY
US Open 2018: Serena Williams Stunned By Naomi Osaka, 5...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us