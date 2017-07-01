Pliskova builds Wimbledon momentum with Eastbourne triumph

Wimbledon favourite Karolina Pliskova claimed her third title of the year in Eastbourne by beating Caroline Wozniacki.

by Omnisport News 01 Jul 2017, 19:18 IST

Karolina Pliskova underlined her status as Wimbledon favourite with a straight-sets victory over Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the Aegon International.

With Serena Williams absent due to pregnancy and Angelique Kerber struggling for form, Pliskova is considered in good position to claim her first grand slam title.

And she heads to the All England Club on a high as she overcame Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 on Saturday, going one better than in 2016, when she was beaten in the final by Dominika Cibulkova.

It marks the second successive year the Czech has won a grass-court title, Pliskova winning in Nottingham last year.

Perhaps refreshed by semi-final opponent Johanna Konta pulling out due to a back injury, Pliskova needed just 35 minutes to win the first set, breaking in the fifth game before holding to love to move into a 4-2 lead.

She lost just one further point on serve in closing out the set, but had to save four break points in a lengthy service game that saw her hold for 3-3 in the second.

The key blow was struck three games later, Pliskova forging a 0-40 lead before taking the third break point with a forehand down the line.

Wozniacki saved two match points in the subsequent game but was unable to break back, Pliskova securing a third title of the year and building further momentum ahead of her push for Wimbledon glory.