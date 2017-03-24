Pliskova, Cibulkova through at rain-interrupted Miami Open

Karolina Pliskova and Dominika Cibulkova both won in straight sets before play was cancelled due to bad weather in Miami on Thursday.

24 Mar 2017

Seeds Karolina Pliskova and Dominika Cibulkova advanced to the third round as rain wreaked havoc at the Miami Open.

Czech second seed Pliskova and fourth seed Cibulkova both won in straight sets before play was cancelled due to bad weather in Miami on Thursday.

Reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza had just lost the opening set 6-0 to Christina McHale when WTA tournament officials succumbed to the relentless rain.

PLISKOVA STAYS HOT IN WET MIAMI

A semi-finalist at Indian Wells last week, Pliskova continued where she left off with a 6-1 6-3 demolition of Madison Brengle.

Pliskova needed less than an hour to book her spot in the third round, tallying 27 winners and 30 unforced errors as she converted five of her break point chances.

Next up is 27th seed Yulia Putintseva, who defeated Carina Witthoeft 6-4 6-4.

CIBULKOVA ROLLS ON

The 2014 Australian Open runner-up withstood a spirited challenge from qualifier Veronica Cepede Royg, winning 6-3 6-2.

While the scoreline did not show it, Cibulkova was made to work by her Paraguayan opponent after an hour, 30 minutes on court.

Cibulkova next faces Kirsten Flipkens after the Belgian outlasted 29th seed Ana Konjuh 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (6-8) 6-2.

RADWANSKA, WOZNIACKI PROGRESS

Polish fifth seed and 2012 champion Radwanska battled past Wang Qiang 7-6 (7-3) 6-1.

It does not get any easier for Radwanska in the third round with Mirjana Lucic-Baroni awaiting after this year's Australian Open semi-finalist overcame Kateryna Bondarenko 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-2).

Wozniacki - the 12th seed - eased past Varvara Lepchenko 6-1 6-2.

BIRTHDAY GIRL MATTEK-SANDS WINS

Celebrating her 32nd birthday, Bethanie Mattek-Sands upset ninth seed Elina Svitolina 7-5 6-4.

It was the American's first top-10 victory since 2015.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Zhang Shuai advanced, but fellow seeds Coco Vandeweghe and Daria Gavrilova crashed out.