Pliskova downs home hope Garcia to reach semi-finals

Caroline Garcia's French Open run is over following a quarter-final defeat to Karolina Pliskova.

by Omnisport News 07 Jun 2017, 20:04 IST

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.

Karolina Pliskova booked a maiden French Open semi-final with a 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 victory over home hope Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.

After years of being an also-ran in the early stages of grand slam events, the Czech has stepped up a level at majors, having reached the final of the US Open in 2016 and the last eight at this year's Australian Open.

Pliskova's previous best at Roland Garros was second-round appearances in 2014 and 2015, but she will now meet Simona Halep for a place in the final.

After falling an early break down to Pliskova, Garcia recovered well to restore parity and then survived a further three break points to force the tie-break.

But in an opening set that saw Garcia outnumber her opponent by 23 winners to 13, it was Pliskova who struck the decisive shot – a backhand down the line ending an error-strewn breaker from both players.

The second set was peculiar from Garcia's perspective.

The world number 27 conceded just three points across four games on her own serve until she found herself serving to stay in the match at 5-4 down.

With the pressure on Garcia, second seed Pliskova opened up a 30-0 advantage and then wrapped up the decisive break with a forehand winner.

@KaPliskova met fin au parcours de @CaroGarcia et rejoint les 1/2 à RG pour la première fois

Pliskova defeats Garcia to reach SFs. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/hsoeaEJQrs — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2017

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Pliskova [2] bt Garcia [28] 7-6 (7-3) 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Pliskova - 25/13

Garcia - 29/31

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Pliskova - 8/1

Garcia - 7/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Pliskova - 2/6

Garcia - 1/3

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Pliskova - 64

Garcia - 59

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Pliskova - 79/46

Garcia - 67/47

TOTAL POINTS

Pliskova - 85

Garcia - 75