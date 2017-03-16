Pliskova, Kuznetsova charge into semis at Indian Wells
Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova needed a third match point to see off Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) on Wednesday.
Karolina Pliskova huffed and puffed, and eventually overcame Garbine Muguruza's resistance to reach the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals.
Czech third seed Pliskova needed a third match point to see off French Open champion Muguruza 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-5) on Wednesday.
Muguruza refused to surrender as she faced elimination in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells, rallying from 5-2 down in the second set as she fended off two match points heading into a tie-break.
Pliskova, however, was not to be denied her third semi-final of 2017, having reigned supreme in Doha and Brisbane this year.
Second straight @BNPParibasOpen Semifinal for @KaPliskova!— WTA (@WTA) March 16, 2017
Scrapes past Muguruza 7-6(2), 7-6(5)! pic.twitter.com/IHjoVCp8G2
KUZNETSOVA AWAITS IN FINAL FOUR
Standing in the way of Pliskova and a spot in the final is Russian eighth seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.
Kuznetsova - a two-time BNP Paribas Open finalist - was too strong for countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-3 6-2.
Former world number two Kuznetsova was largely untroubled as she tallied 21 winners and just 12 unforced errors to reach the semis for the first time since 2008.
.@SvetlanaK27 is first though to @BNPParibasOpen Semifinals!— WTA (@WTA) March 15, 2017
Races past Pavlyuchenkova 6-3, 6-2! pic.twitter.com/DsAi8ZMs83