Pliskova plays down number one talk in Paris

A French Open victory over Simona Halep would see Karolina Pliskova start next week on top of the rankings.

by Omnisport News 08 Jun 2017, 01:26 IST

French Open semi-finalist Karolína Plískova

Karolina Pliskova is not giving much thought to the prospect of becoming world number one despite standing on the brink of achieving that feat at the French Open.

Pliskova ended Caroline Garcia's run in her homeland at Roland Garros on Wednesday, defeating the French 28th seed 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

A victory over Simona Halep on Thursday would not only put the Czech in her second grand slam final, but also see her replace Angelique Kerber at the top of the rankings next Monday.

Halep can also become the top-ranked female player if she wins her first major this weekend after a stunning quarter-final comeback against Elina Svitolina.

Second seed Pliskova, though, is merely focused on staying in the hunt for a first grand slam title.

Finding her footing...@KaPliskova, who entered #RG17 with a 2-5 record in Paris, advances to SFs with 7-6(3) 6-4 win over Garcia.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/7SdA15KXFZ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2017

"Coming into this tournament, there were a few people who told me, 'You have to be in the final to be number one'. I was, like, 'there is no chance I make the final here'," said Pliskova.

"And now it's close, but it's close and it's far, as well, because I'm playing against somebody who I would say [is] one of the best girls on clay. It's not like you're going to get it for free.

"She's playing also for being world number one. So it's going to be huge match. But this, for me, I just want to win. Doesn't matter how and doesn't matter what it's going to bring if I win.

"But for me it's just important to win the match."

Garcia had never been beyond the third round of a grand slam before this tournament on home soil and was left with mixed feelings after going out.

"This was a great journey, and I wish the journey could have continued. All of a sudden, the adventure comes to an end," she said.

"I played my match, it wasn't perfect by any means, there is room for progress. But when I came onto the court, I was prepared to fight hard and I did."