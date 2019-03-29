×
Pliskova reaches Miami final after storming past Halep

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29 Mar 2019
KarolinaPliskova - Cropped
Czech Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova blitzed Simona Halep in a stunning performance as she reached the Miami Open final.

Czech star Pliskova stormed past second seed Halep 7-5 6-1 in Thursday's rain-interrupted semi-final clash at the Premier Mandatory event.

Halep led 5-3 in the opening set, however, Pliskova reeled off the next four games to stun the world number one hopeful.

Pliskova won 10 of the last 11 games against Halep – who needed to reach the Miami final to dislodge Naomi Osaka atop the WTA rankings – hitting 23 winners and 16 unforced errors.

There was another rain delay as Pliskova moved within a game of a showdown with Ashleigh Barty – play eventually resuming after 01:00 local time (05:00 GMT).

Halep returned and managed to avoid a second-set bagel but it only temporarily halted the inevitable in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Not easy, day and night, because we waited for so long," Pliskova – who converted five of seven break-point chances – said in an on-court interview. 

"The conditions can change here in Miami so I think we were both ready for this day because since the morning it was tough.

"But I stayed half the day in the hotel which was nice and now it was a little bit long, but after the first break I just started playing a little bit better. I was fighting a bit more and just playing more aggressive and it paid off."

Omnisport
NEWS
