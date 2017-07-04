Powerful Pliskova eases past Rodina

Karolina Pliskova showed why she is among the favourites to win the Venus Rosewater Dish, brushing aside Evgeniya Rodina.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 22:02 IST

Karolina Pliskova in action during her win over Evgeniya Rodina at Wimbledon

Karolina Pliskova breezed into the second round of Wimbledon with a straight-sets victory over Evgeniya Rodina.

The third seed is among the favourites to win a first grand slam title at the All England Club and was too good for Rodina, who was beaten 6-1 6-4 in just 71 minutes on No.1 Court.

Pliskova had too much power for the unseeded Russian and will now face Magdalena Rybarikova as she attempts to reach round three of the grass-court major for the first time.

French Open semi-finalist Pliskova showed why she is expected to mount a strong challenge at Wimbledon by winning the Aegon International at Eastbourne last weekend and broke twice in each set to seal a straightforward win.

Karolina Pliskova advances…



The No.3 seed defeats Evgeniya Rodina 6-1, 6-4.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HtEcxQzayW — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2017

The big-serving Czech, who could replace Angelique Kerber at the top of the rankings with a long run in London, gained the upper hand in the first set by following up a rasping cross-court winner with another forehand winner to lead 3-1.

The positive Pliskova drilled a forehand down the line for a double break at 5-1 and served out the set with ease in only 33 minutes.

Rodina was put under pressure at the start of the second set by the clean-striking Pliskova and prodded a backhand into the net to go a break down in the opening game, but hit back immediately to level.

She was unable to build any momentum, though, double-faulting to gift Pliskova a 2-1 advantage and could not find a way back into a one-sided match, which Pliskova ended with a couple of powerful serves.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Pliskova [3] bt Rodina 6-1 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Pliskova – 35/13

Rodina – 15/12

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Pliskova – 9/3

Rodina – 0/2

BREAK POINTS WON

Pliskova – 4/11

Rodina – 1/2

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Pliskova – 65

Rodina – 78

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Pliskova – 69/63

Rodina – 61/29

TOTAL POINTS

Pliskova – 67

Rodina – 53