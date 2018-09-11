Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Puig makes flying start in Quebec City

24   //    11 Sep 2018, 09:21 IST
MonicaPuig-cropped
Puerto Rico's Monica Puig

Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig eased into the second round of the WTA Coupe Banque Nationale after defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets, while fellow seed Monica Niculescu bowed out.

Puig – the third seed – was too strong as she made a flying start in Quebec City, where the Puerto Rican won 6-2 6-3 on Monday.

A break in each set saw Puig triumph on the indoor carpets, while the 2016 Rio champion tallied four aces and won 88 per cent of her first serves.

After reaching the Cincinnati semi-finals before appearing in the US Open second round, Puig will next face Madison Brengle.

American Brengle beat qualifier Victoria Duval 6-4 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 earlier in the day at the WTA International tournament.

Niculescu – the Romanian fourth seed – was upstaged by Heather Watson 7-5 6-3, while Leylah Annie Fernandez was a 6-3 7-5 winner over Gabriela Dabrowski.

French eighth seed Pauline Parmentier saw off Veronika Kudermetova 7-5 6-3 to earn a second-round meeting with Christina McHale, who rallied past Dayana Yastremska 2-6 6-2 7-6 (7-1).

