Qatar Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

Date: February 12, 2024

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, UK - Sky Sports, Now TV

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

Top seed Iga Swiatek will open her title defence at the year's first WTA 1000 event in Doha against Romania's Sorana Cirstea after a first-round bye.

World No. 1 Swiatek is coming off a disappointing third-round loss at the Australian Open last month, her first loss in eight matches in 2024. The 22-year-old beat Sofia Kenin and Danielle Collins before falling to Linda Noskova.

It's her earliest loss at a Major since also losing in the third round at Wimbledon two years ago. However, Swiatek has won the last two Doha titles and is the player to beat once again.

The Pole is coming off a rousing end to the last season, winning her last 11 matches. Swiatek dropped just one set, to usurp Aryna Sabalenka to the year-end No. 1, beating the Belarusian in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Cirstea, ranked 26th in the world, has lost all three of her matches in 2024. Following three-set losses to Linda Noskova and Jelena Ostapenko in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively, the 33-year-old went down in three sets to Wang Yafan at the Australian Open.

The Romanian has a 6-6 record in Doha, where she made the third round in 2018. Cirstea fell in qualifying at the event last year. Since winning her first-round match in Ningbo in September, Cirstea is winless in six matches.

However, she would draw confidence from a rousing run to the quarterfinals at the US Open and the third round at Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea head-to-head

Swiatek has won both her previous matches against Cirstea, both on hardcourt, and holds a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head. After beating the Romanian in the Australian Open fourth round in 2022 in three sets, Swiatek beat Cirstea in straight sets in the Indian Wells quarterfinals last year.

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Iga Swiatek Sorana Cirstea

The odds will be updated when they release.

Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea prediction

Both players like to dominate opponents from the back of the court, but the similarities in their game styles end there.

Swiatek is a big server and powerful hitter of the ball on both flanks and is also blessed with elite athleticism. Cirstea, meanwhile, has more modest attributes nd is not in the greatest of form.

The World No. 1 is riding a purple patch, winning 19 of her last 20 matches, while Cirstea is winless in six. Also considering Swiatek's perfect record against the Romanian, expect the former to coast to a comfortable win.

Pick: Swiatek in straight sets