Queen's Club 2023: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Fixture: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: Monday, June 19

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Davidovich Fokina

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina opens his campaign at Queen's Club against Jiri Lehecka in an all-unseeded first-round clash.

Coming off a third-round loss at Roland Garros to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, World No. 33 Davidovich Fokina is making his grasscourt season debut. He's 19-14 on the season and has a 2-1 record at Queen's - where he reached the quarterfinals on his tournament debut last year.

The 24-year-old Spaniard is coming off a decent claycourt swing - reaching the quarterfinals at Estoril and Barcelona, fourth round at Madrid, and third round at Rome and Roland Garros. Davidovich Fokina was also fairly consistent in the early part of the season, reaching the quarterfinals at Adelaide 2, Doha, and Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, World No. 37 Lehecka made his grasscourt season debut at the ongoing Stuttgart Open, where he lost to Frances Tiafoe in the third round. The 21-year-old dropped to 20-13 with the defeat.

Lehecka had an underwhelming claycourt swing - going 1-3 after making the quarterfinals at the inaugural Srpska Open in Banja Luka. Earlier in the season, the Czech made a surprise run to the Australian Open quarterfinals before making the last four at Doha.

The 21-year-old is making his debut at Queen's, where he will hope to topple his higher-ranked opponent and make a deep run.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The two players haven't met before, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Lehecka is making his Queen's debut.

Both Davidovich Fokina and Jiri Lehecka look to dominate opponents from the back of the court.

However, the Spaniard serves big, hits powerfully off either flank, and moves well. Lehecka has more modest weapons but looks to make up for that with his consistency.

In terms of grasscourt pedigree, both players can be termed relative novices. While Davidovich Fokina has won only four of his 10 matches on the surface, Lehecka has won only one of his four - with that win coming this week in Stuttgart.

It could be a close contest, but expect the big-serving Davidovich Fokina to eke out a win.

Pick: Davidovich Fokina in three sets

