Queen's Club 2023: Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | cinch Championships

Fixture: (5) Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda

Date: Friday, June 23

Tournament: cinch Championships 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda preview

Norrie is into the last eight.

Fifth seed Cameron Norrie takes on unseeded American Sebastian Korda in the Queen's Club Championships quarterfinals on Friday.

World No. 13 Norrie faced a tough second-round outing against Australian Jordan Thompson, dropping the first set 4-6. However, the left-hander improved as the match wore on.

Norrie conceded only five games in the following two sets - winning ten of the last 13 games - to reach his second quarterfinal at the ATP 500 grasscourt event. Following his near two-hour win, Norrie improved to 31-11 on the season and 6-5 at Queen's. He said after beating Thompson:

“He dropped his level slightly. I came up with a few points, and it was just like classic grass-court tennis. I was able to come out with a lot more energy in that third set and I think that was the difference. There wasn’t much in it, and it was a really good match to get through.”

Meanwhile, the 32nd-ranked Korda improved to 11-5 in 2023, upsetting fourth seed Frances Tiafoe - who won Stuttgart last week - in straight sets.

Korda took the closely contested first set in the tiebreak. He kept his level up, taking the second set for the loss of four games, as he improved to 2-0 on his Queen's debut. Earlier, the 22-year-old American had beaten Dan Evans in straight sets in his tournament opener.

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Norrie has won only one of his three clashes with Korda but won their last meeting in the Delray Beach quarterfinals last year in a third-set tiebreak. The pair will meet on grass for the first time.

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda odds

Cameron Norrie vs Sebastian Korda prediction

Korda is 2-0 at Queen's.

Both Norrie and Korda are quintessential baseliners, but the similarities in their game styles end there. While Korda is a big server, can hit powerfully off both flanks and moves well, Norrie has more modest weapons.

However, the left-hander takes the edge because of his superior experience, consistency and pedigree, especially on grass, where he's 19-14, while Korda is 8-4.

Norrie has dropped one set in his two matches so far, while Korda is yet to drop a set in the tournament. However, the more experienced left-hander should take the win.

Pick: Norrie in three sets

