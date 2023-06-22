Queen's Club 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: Friday, June 23

Tournament: cinch Championships 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Alcaraz is into the last eight.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on qualifier Grigor Dimitrov in the Queen's Club Championships quarterfinals on Friday.

After needing a final-set tiebreak to see off Arthur Rinderknech in his grasscourt season opener two days ago, World No. 2 Alcaraz was his usual dominant self against Jiri Lehecka.

Playing only the eighth grasscourt match of his career, the 20-year-old Spaniard started like a house on fire, pocketing the first set for the loss of just two games. Alcaraz's only moment of strife came while leading 3-1 in the second, as Lehecka had three break points.

Alcaraz, though, saved them all before sealing victory in 85 minutes to improve to 37-4 on the season and 2-0 on his Queen's debut.

Meanwhile, the 26th-ranked Dimitrov faced a sterner test against eighth seed Francisco Cerundolo. The 32-year-old Bulgarian took the opener for the loss of just three games. Cerundolo upped his performance in the second set, but eventually lost it 5-7.

Dimitrov improved to 20-11 on the season and 19-11 at Queen's, where he won the trophy in 2014 (defeated Feliciano Lopez after a third-set tiebreak).

The Bulgarian needed to come through qualifying to make the main draw this week, winning both his qualifiers in straight sets. Dimitrov hasn't lost a set in the main draw either, dispatching Emil Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-4, before his match against Cerundolo.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Alcaraz has won both his previous meetings with Dimitrov, including their last clash in the Madrid second round this year. This will be the pair's first meeting on grass.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Carlos Alcaraz Grigor Dimitrov

The odds will be updated when they release.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Dimitrov returns to his first Queen's quarterfinal in six years.

Both Alcaraz and Dimitrov are quintessentially baseliners, but the Spaniard - widely regarded as one of the best young players in the sport - takes the edge because of his superior consistency.

Dimitrov is obviously the more experienced of the two, especially on grass, where he has a 39-29 record (including a title), while Alcaraz is 6-2 on the surface. Dimitrov is also yet to set a drop this week.

However, expect the more consistent Alcaraz to reign supreme as he edges closer to a return to World No. 1.

Pick: Alcaraz in straight sets

