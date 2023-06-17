Queen's Club 2023: Milos Raonic vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Cinch Championships

Match Details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Jordan Thompson

Date: Monday, June 19

Tournament: Cinch Championships 2023

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,195,175

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Raonic made his comeback to the tour this week.

Milos Raonic takes on Jordan Thompson in his Queen's Club opener as he continues his return from a long layoff.

Raonic, playing with a protected ranking, made his long-awaited return to tour this week at 's-Hertogenbosch. Despite being out of competitive action, the 32-year-old stunned fifth seed Miomir Kecmanovic on his return before his run was ended by Thompson.

Just four days after that defeat, the two players meet again - this time on a bigger stage - the ATP 500 cinch Open. Raonic will look to avenge the loss as he looks for his first ATP 500 win since Acapulco in 2021, which is also his last appearance in the tournament category.

The Canadian has a 9-4 record at Queen's, making the final in 2016 and the last eight in his last appearance in 2019.

Meanwhile, World No. 103 Thompson is enjoying a dream week at 's-Hertogenbosch, beating Rinky Hijikata in an all-Australian semifinal to book a final date with Tallon Griekspoor.

It was the 29-year-old's fourth-straight win of the week, improving to 7-9 on the season and 8-2 at the event, where he reached the final on his last appearance in 2019.

Coming into the tournament, Thompson had won only thrice this year - with two of those wins coming at Indian Wells. However, he has been tearing it on the Challenger Tour, winning titles at Rome and Guangju.

Thompson is returning to Queen's for the first time since making the second round on his debut in 2017.

Milos Raonic vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Raonic and Thompson have split their two meetings, with Thompson winning their last clash only three days ago at 's-Hertogenbosch.

Milos Raonic vs Jordan Thompson odds

Milos Raonic vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Thompson is on a roll.

Both Raonic and Thompson are quintessentially baseliners and have similar game styles. However, the Canadian is a bigger server and a more powerful hitter compared to Thomspon, who has more modest weapons.

Moreover, Raonic also takes the edge in terms of his experience, consistency, and pedigree, especially on grass - where he has a great record. The Canadian is 50-22 on the surface, reaching finals at Wimbledon and Queens' - both in 2016.

Nevertheless, that may not count for anything, as he has hardly played recently, while Thompson - who's 22-21 on grass - is the more in-form player. Considering the same, expect the Australian to win again.

Pick: Thompson in three sets

