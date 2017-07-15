Querrey confident he can contend for grand slams

After beating Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in the last 12 months, Sam Querrey believes he can challenge for majors.

by Omnisport News 15 Jul 2017, 03:56 IST

Sam Querrey and Marin Cilic after their Wimbeldon semi-final

Sam Querrey is confident he can contend for grand slam titles despite seeing his Wimbledon run ended by Marin Cilic in the semi-finals.

Querrey beat then defending champion Novak Djokovic as he reached the quarter-finals in 2016 and ended Andy Murray's reign in five sets in the last eight this year, the American taking advantage as the world number one struggled with a hip injury.

He could not do the same against Cilic, though, with the Croatian coming from a set down to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 and set up a final with Roger Federer.

But, having beaten Djokovic and Murray in the last 12 months and defeated Rafael Nadal in the final at the Mexican Open this year, Querrey is full of belief he can win a major.

He told a media conference: "I mean, before I go titles or majors, some baby steps before that. I do feel I can. I feel if I play well, my level is at a high enough point where I can beat those top guys.

"Last year, this year, and Acapulco [Mexican Open], to have those three moments where I really feel like I played well and beat a lot of good players, hopefully there's more moments like that to come."

Asked what to expect from him next year after his runs to the last eight and the last four in 2016 and 2017, Querrey quipped: "Pencil me in for a final, and hopefully that will happen. We'll see."