Querrey ousts giant-killer Thompson as Cilic powers on

After shocking top seed Andy Murray in round one, Jordan Thompson's Aegon Championships campaign came to a swift end against Sam Querrey.

by Omnisport News 22 Jun 2017, 23:47 IST

Australia's Jordan Thompson

Andy Murray's conqueror Jordan Thompson was brought back down to earth at the Aegon Championships on Thursday as he was beaten by Sam Querrey 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-3.

Thompson produced the biggest upset of the competition when he dumped world number one and top seed Murray out in the first round, the Australian winning in straight sets.

However, he could not find a way past Querrey as the American battled through to the quarter-finals after more than two hours on court.

Having taken the first set, 2010 champion Querrey allowed Thompson back into the match, but the lucky loser could not complete the comeback, as the world number 28 broke twice in the opening four matches of the decider to progress.

Querrey marches on! 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 after 2h11m of gripping tennis. The 2010 champion will face Muller in the QFs. #AegonChampionships pic.twitter.com/7QQstzOauR — Aegon Championships (@QueensTennis) June 22, 2017

Marin Cilic remains the highest-ranked seed left in the tournament after a 6-0 6-4 victory over qualifier Stefan Kozlov, the Croatian racing into the last eight in just 65 minutes - his sixth quarter-final appearance in 11 visits to Queen's Club.

Another man who caused a first-round upset - Thanasi Kokkinakis - is also out, the Australian beaten 6-2 6-2 by Daniil Medvedev as former England football captain David Beckham watched on.

Kokkinakis eliminated Milos Raonic in round one but Medvedev proved too strong as he set up a meeting with sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov.

The quarter-final line-up was completed by Feliciano Lopez, the Spaniard - who beat Stan Wawrinka in round one - making short work of qualifier Jeremy Chardy.

Lopez raced into a 5-0 lead in the opening set and although the second was much tighter, he prevailed 6-1 7-6 (7-4).