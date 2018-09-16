Coric ends US comeback to send Croatia to Davis Cup final

ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Croatia — just barely — is going to the Davis Cup final.

After eight hours of tennis on Sunday, Borna Coric ended a sustained comeback bid from the United States by rallying from two sets to one down to beat Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-7 (11), 6-1, 6-3 in the fifth and decisive match of a topsy-turvy semifinal.

Seeking its second title, Croatia will visit defending champion France in the Nov. 23-25 final.

Earlier, substitute Sam Querrey had rallied from a deep hole to keep the U.S. alive.

Querrey, who was playing in place of Steve Johnson, beat sixth-ranked Marin Cilic 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.

Cilic and Coric won the opening two singles matches Friday in straight sets but Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison began an American comeback with a doubles victory Saturday that was decided in a fifth-set tiebreaker over nearly five hours.

Still, it's Croatia — which won its only title in 2005 — going to its second final in three years.

Coric took an early break in the fifth set then broke again to conclude a match that lasted more than four hours.

When Tiafoe's backhand landed in the net on Coric's first match point, Coric's teammates rushed out onto the clay court and swarmed around him, jumping up and down in celebration.

Coric broke free briefly to go over and shake Tiafoe's hand once the American had already sat in his chair. The celebrations continued as the Croatia team danced around Coric in a circle.

It was a memorable first career meeting between the 40th-ranked Tiafoe — who was making his Davis Cup debut — and the 18th-ranked Coric, both of whom are considered future stars of the game.

While Coric proved more consistent in the end, Tiafoe's ability to run down shot after shot dragged many points on longer than expected.

Earlier, Cilic wasted a 6-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker then completely fell apart with a series of errors under pressure from the big-serving Querrey.

"I just hung in there," said Querrey, who jumped into the arms of U.S. captain Jim Courier to celebrate. "After being 6-1 down in the tiebreak, I just played aggressively and from then on the pressure just builds."

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos issued a code violation to Croatia after Cilic slammed his racket to the clay and mangled the frame late in the third set.

Since it was the first violation of the match, it was only a warning. No points were deducted and Cilic did not exchange any words with Ramos.

Ramos was also the umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka during last weekend's U.S. Open final. The American great argued she wasn't being treated the same as some male players.

"I just missed my opportunities in the second-set tiebreak — five set points obviously," Cilic said. "Afterwards I felt Sam served really well in the third and fourth sets. I didn't have many chances on his serve — really, really exceptional serving from him.

"And from my side I just wasn't able to find good rhythm off the return, off the ground. I was just missing some balls that I was not missing usually and gave him an opportunity to stay in the match," Cilic added. "My level today was not at the top."

It was also a memorable win for Querrey, who had never beaten Cilic in six previous meetings and whose ranking has fallen from 11th to No. 61 this year.

Querrey's previous match was a first-round loss to Andreas Seppi at the U.S. Open in which he retired in the fourth set due to cramps.

"It's one of the best matches of my career. That's for sure," Querrey said. "Considering my year, it's been tough lately so this is a huge boost."

In a matchup featuring two players standing 6-foot-6 (1.98 meters), Querrey was the more efficient server. While both struck 16 aces, Querrey led in every other category and averaged 132 mph (213 kph) on his first serves to Cilic's 126 mph (204 kph).

Croatia extended its perfect record over the U.S. to 5-0.