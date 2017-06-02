Radwanska a popular winner, but four seeds fall

The French Open crowds delighted in seeing Agnieszka Radwanska progress, but four seeds bit the dust in the women's draw on Thursday.

Agnieszka Radwanska was arguably the most popular winner of Thursday's play in the women's draw at the French Open, where a quartet of fellow seeds were dumped out.

Radwanska – seeded ninth – is an adored figure on the circuit and so her come-from-behind win over Alison Van Uytvanck was warmly received.

The local fans' loyalty will be put to the test in the third round, though, as she faces home hope Alize Cornet.

Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina were the other top-10 seeds to go through.

A SPOT OF SEED WEEDING

With top seed Angelique Kerber sent packing in round one, the seeds have continued to be weeded out of the draw as another four fell.

American Madison Keys was the highest-placed among them, with the 12th seed surrendering a lead to lose 3-6 6-3 6-1 to world number 290 Petra Martic.

She was joined in making an early exit by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (16), Barbora Strycova (20) and Ana Konjuh (29).

RESTORING SOME ORDER

But it was not entirely a day for the underdog, with many of the top names booking safe passage to the last 32.

Second seed Pliskova booked a third-round clash with Carina Witthoft courtesy of a 6-2 4-6 6-3 win against Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Halep, who reached the Roland Garros final in 2014, downed Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-3, while Svitolina needed three sets to defeat Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova.

Elena Vesnina, Carla Suarez Navarro and Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia also got through against compatriot Chloe Paquet.

RADWANSKA PUTS BEST FOOT FORWARD

World number 10 Radwanska's win came amid the familiar niggle of a persistent foot problem, but she insisted she still felt "100 per cent".

The Pole said: "After a couple of weeks of struggling with my health and not much of a practice, every match win is important.

"There is always something there, but it's much better. I feel 100 per cent on court. That's the most important thing. Of course I still need to take care of the foot a lot."